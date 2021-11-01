The duo behind Shanghai fashion label SHUSHU/TONG reveal their creative secrets

SHUSHU/TONG the Shanghai based brand was established by Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang in 2015.

Sticking to a romantic and hyper feminine aesthetic, the brand dares their wearer to revel in delicious pastels and striking silhouettes. Whether it’s dresses that look like confectionary treats, or pieces that are interjected with subverted motifs, the brand invites you to make an opulent statement no matter th occasion.

We sat down with the design duo to probe their creative brains on the inspirations and muses that helped shape their Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

What were some of the inspirations behind the new collection?

Our main inspiration was the mango comic book series, Aim For The Ace. We wanted to deliver a happy, sexy, sporty collection. It follows the story of a young girl in high school who is training, and eventually, becomes a professional tennis player and the struggles that she experiences.

What keeps you inspired when creating and designing?

The main thing that really helps me focus on the work is music. Whether it is in the background when I am sketching, fitting or just brainstorming with my team, there is always music on as it really helps me focus.