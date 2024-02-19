Patrick McDowell might be a CSM grad, but scouse glamour gave them their first fashion education

Queerness is also, perhaps unexpectedly, intertwined with McDowell’s sustainability-first, made-to-order model. Working to the unique measurements of the customer, rather than adhering to the restrictive sizing requirements and gender divisions of ready-to-wear, the designer proudly acknowledges that “we can create pieces for any body and gender identity”.

To celebrate McDowell’s triumphant AW24 show at London Fashion Week, GAY TIMES caught up with the designer to discuss the potent power of a queer perspective, the identity-affirming nature of fashion, and how their brand is nurturing the next generation of design talent.

The Patrick McDowell brand has bloomed since we last spoke. What has it been like to see your work inspire new conversations around fashion and sustainability?

It’s incredible to see the growth of the brand over the last two years. We’ve worked hard to do things differently and it’s so rewarding to see us grow into a future-facing fashion brand. We are made-to-order and limited edition so we create a limited number of pieces that fit our clients properly. I’m proud to say we can create pieces for any body and gender identity – we’re really trying to complete the circle and think how we can do this in a better way.