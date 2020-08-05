Success is often measured as being something that we can achieve, and then mark as completed. However, speaking with Patrick he really showcases how personal success is something that we each have to define ourselves. His mission is to create a landscape for queer and LGBTQ+ people to be able to not only design in a creative and open way, but be the wearers of fashion that can truly use garments to shine and express who they are. To use their personal experiences growing up as LGBTQ+ people, through their fashion. Hence the inspiration from his 18 years raised within the Catholic faith.

“I was anxious that people thought I was being rude and religion is something that you’re not supposed to go near, but I was born into this without being asked, and lived through it for 18 years and really do understand it,” he says. “It did have a lot of feelings about reclaiming, in a similar way for me with the word queer. It felt like I was reclaiming that opulence with cathedrals and the Vatican. In a weird way, it shifted my association with what a god-like figure might be.”

As London Fashion Week rears its head again this September, and physical shows hint at becoming a reality again, the capital has merged mens and womenswear to create one show for each designer showcasing their collections. A move that appears to have only been done for COVID-related reasons, despite the asks of many LGBTQ+ designers each year to get rid of the archaic and outdated binary split.

“My shows are never really about if it’s for men or women. I’ve never understood why that’s a thing, and it excludes people that aren’t men or women,” says Patrick. “It feels old fashioned, and trying to feel modern about it and merge them is also odd. It just throws up lots of issues with the industry, and why lots of the systems don’t work for everyone within it. It’s like, why are we still doing it?”

