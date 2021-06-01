Gigi Goode is bringing ‘all aspects of femininity and masculinity’ to Savage X Fenty’s first Pride collection

How did it feel to have queer creative talent behind the camera as well as in front of it?

It is so insanely amazing to be able to work with people who share the same values and creative eye as me. I’ve been aware of the photographer, Quil, for a while now so when I pulled up to the set and saw them and their team, I was so excited to play. It’s so important to highlight queer artists not only during Pride, but every day, so knowing that Savage X Fenty puts those values first just makes me that much more loyal to them as a brand!

What do you love most about the Savage X Fenty Pride Collection?

I’m so obsessed with how they paired colours with their prideful prints. For example, the orange satin boxers and robe that I wore with my little rainbow bralette and jock was the perfect harmony of colour, texture, and gender fluidity. As soon as I saw my whole look together, I knew what they were doing! Bringing all aspects of feminine and masculine into one big melting pot.

What was it like shooting the campaign?

Oh it was such a dream. Being able to share my craft with other artists in a way that felt so collaborative was such a breath of fresh air. It’s not often that happens when it comes to big brands. I had such a blast on set.

How did it feel to star in such a diverse and visually jaw-dropping show for Savage X Fenty last year?

I still pinch myself to this day. Walking in a major fashion show has been a dream of mine since the first time I saw a runway model. Being able to be so fluid and feminine in full lingerie in front of Rihanna… I almost lost my damn mind! And of course when it was over I just went home, went to bed, woke up, and thought it was all a dream.

How do you think fashion houses can further support drag, queer and non-binary identities?

I think there are a lot of brands out there that definitely do support us, but not nearly as much as there should be. What brands need to and are starting to realise is that beauty and gender is so fluid. Everyone wants to see an ad campaign with someone who looks like them, and that’s finally beginning to surface in the fashion world. There’s still a lot of work that has to be done, but Rome wasn’t built in a day. As long as the strides are being made, we are headed in the right direction!