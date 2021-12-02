GAY TIMES Christmas Gift Guide 2021

Feeling stressed about Christmas? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Well, the gift giving part of Christmas covered, at least. If you are struggling with what to get your family, chosen family or even yourself this season then look no further. We have compiled a list of our absolute favourite goodies that came from 2021. From glasses to Galaxy flip phones, boots and bags or skincare to speakers, we have something for everyone. This year’s GAY TIMES Christmas Gift Guide covers all price ranges, so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank this winter if you don’t want to. Pour yourself a glass of eggnog and browse through for stress-free Christmas shopping.
BEAUTY BAY Hydration Collection
Starting at £5
BEAUTY BAY has launched a new Hydration Collection, adding to the Skincare By BEAUTY BAY range. The brand offers affordable skincare that caters for real life, real skin and real results. Skincare By BEAUTY BAY is the brand to know and the latest Hydration Collection is not one that you’ll want to miss. Bridging the gap of hydrating products that work for all skin types, they’re bringing you the products that give you that extra hit of hydration whenever you need it.
BEAUTY BAY X DISNEY
Collection starts at £8
There’s definitely magic glittering in the air, and that magic is highly pigmented. For this Holiday season, BEAUTY BAY dive into the colourful waters at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Inspired by the catalogue of over 4,000 colours potioned up by the Studio Ink and Paint Department at Walt Disney, BEAUTY BAY focuses on the iconic classics Alice in Wonderland and Bambi. The colours of familiar characters, like the Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter, are deconstructed and transformed into actual pigments. From the Hatter’s iconic green hat, to his blue bowtie, each colour component is true to the original animator’s palate. It’s truly science, but we prefer to call it makeup magic.
BLOOBLOOM
Styles start at £95
When it comes to fashion staples that are a daily necessity it’s always a marvellous bonus to have time to meditate and contemplate your style decision. Thanks to Bloobloom, your next eyewear purchase can give you just that. As the fastest growing online eyewear brand in the UK they allow you to order five handcrafted frames straight to your door, totally free of charge, and with no obligation to buy. Once you’ve had time to try out and bank a few selfies of each style to determine the best fit, you can send the eliminated pairs back or simply ask for five new styles to try.
Aries No Problemo scarf, £60
Goodhood x Have a Good Time rug, £140
Ashley Williams Teddies Yin Yang Cuties bag, £189
All available at goodhood.com
TommyXTimberland Drop 2
Collection starts at £60
In a tale of two parts, TommyXTimberland returns for a second capsule collection. While the first drop told the story of the two brands’ heritages and shared paths, Drop 2 looks ahead to reshape the future with purpose. Sustainability and responsibility are fundamentally at the core of both brands’ values, so naturally the collection centres around finding solutions that reduce the environmental footprint. Thinking of new progressive ways of production, materials are sourced responsibly. Garments are constructed to last for years to come.
Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth speaker
Available from marshallheadphones.com, priced £169.99
With the winter months having begun, that can only mean one thing: ‘tis the season for big music releases! Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica is still hitting the right spot, Lil Nas X has released his impeccable debut album, and even ABBA (!!) have just released a new record. But for all this big music, you’re gonna need some big sound. Marshall’s stylish Stockwell II bluetooth speaker is just that. Not only does this portable wireless speaker look good, it has multi-directional sound experience using True Stereophonic to really get those beats thumping. With 20+ hours of battery life, a water-resistant rating of IPX4, solid and durable casing, and Bluetooth 5.0 technology, all of this new music is going to sound stadium-sized wherever you go. It’s what your favourite queer anthems deserve.
Coca Cola x Daniel w. Fletcher
starting at £80
Coca-Cola presents a capsule collection in collaboration with DANIEL w. FLETCHER. It is a look at the past and a glimpse into the future with warmth, togetherness and hopeful spirit. This is the perfect sentiment to gift yourself or your loved ones this Christmas.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available from samsung.co.uk
prices start at £949
When it comes to pushing smartphone design into a new era, Samsung has been at the forefront of innovative ways to reimagine their devices. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G brings the clamshell flip phone nostalgia of the noughties right up to date as it unfolds into a full-sized smartphone with all of the functionality we have become accustomed to in 2021. Not only does the foldable touchscreen still feel revolutionary, added touches like the 1.9-inch Cover Screen on the rear of the device helps display notifications and take quick selfies. The 6.7-inch Flex Display is vivid and bright, offering smooth scrolling and responsive touch. When the device is in Flex Mode it can be placed on a flat surface to stabilise image capture, act as a tripod for self-timed photography, or to take a video call without having to hold your device. Even better, when it’s folded up it can fit into the snuggest of trouser pockets or the tiniest of handbags. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has drawn inspiration from the past to give us a taste of the future.
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia
50ml, £77
The newest Eau de Parfum from Gucci is a deliciously floral affair bursting with delicate sweetness and youthful joy. Evolving from the original Eau de Toilette, the heart of the intensified scent lies within the Gardenia flower. This icon Gardenia has long been admired for her intense splendour and legendary mystical powers. Apparently she was swirled around in magical potions and elixirs in a foregone era. It’s this romance, mystique and playfulness that is explored throughout the evolving notes of the scent. The White Gardenia is blended with Solar Jasmine Grandiflorum Absolute, she is then wrapped in succulent Pear Blossom and finally sprinkled with Brown Sugar. A delicious recipe if you ask us. And with such a layered backstory, it’s only right that the campaign should be deliciously chaotic. Starring Miley Cyrus, the campaign sees pampered poodles, fluffy kittens, psychedelic flowers, a guitar sequence on the beaches of Malibu, alongside an Anime Miley blasting off into a new dimension. Who knew a perfume could be this powerful?
Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum
From £56
The all new Tiffany & Co. scent will ensure you see the world in rose-gold tinted sunglasses. There really is something fruity going on here with gorgeous notes of blackcurrant and lavish lychee sprinkled with pink pepper for a super playful top note. The main event is the blue rose accord, lending some signature class to this fresh fragrance. The scent closes with a deep musk and iris combo that will take you straight to your breakfast at Tiffany’s.
This truly is the power of scent, one spritz of this in the morning and your summer romance will last all year round. Throwing it back to the jeweller’s iconic diamond cuts and precious metals, this perfume revamps the classic Tiffany Blue packaging, dipping into modern rose-gold waters. Etched into the bottle are the key notes, paired with a signature Tiffany Blue metal collar. Go for the gold, and smell the roses.
The North Face x Shantell Martin collection
Available now at thenorthface.co.uk
For their latest capsule collection, The North Face have teamed up with groundbreaking British multimedia artist Shantell Martin to reimagine some classic pieces from their archive. Shantell’s trademark black and white drawings have become known for exploring themes of intersectionality, identity and play, and have been displayed on canvases to school buildings. Now she’s turned her attention to The North Face’s search and rescue line, creating an original print for the reimagined collection. Key pieces include the women’s search and rescue wind jacket, the Sherpa fleece and ripstop wind pants. There’s also the structured Himalayan Parka that has Shantell’s print representing movement of humanity, climbing walls and overcoming challenges emblazoned across it, with accents of black and yellow on the parka to align with The North Face’s reputation for slick modern style. These reimagined pieces by Shantell not only symbolize the importance of overcoming challenges, but humanity’s desire to connect, create community and yet still retain individuality. “The North Face search and rescue archives provided a platform for me to examine what exploration means, not only for myself but for others who feel the need to connect both with nature and the world around them,” the queer artist said of the partnership. “I’m excited for everyone to see the work come to life!”
Axel Arigato Marathon Runner
£210
Since launching in 2014, Axel Arigato have gone from strength to strength in carving out the most covetable aesthetic. Inspired by both the Swedish and Japanese philosophy behind minimalism, the brand mixes a classic feel alongside touches of streetwear and sportswear. It’s this fusion that cemented their legacy with the drop of their first trainer. Flash forward 7 years and the Marathon Runner is still serving legendary retro 90s goodness for your nostalgic soul. Available in a variety of contrasting colourways, the trainer offers comfort, support and flexibility in style. Whether you want to add a touch of relaxedness to a suit, or are in need of a statement focus to an everyday chill look, the trainer has got you sorted. Don’t worry, no one is expecting or asking us to literally run a marathon, but we know if we had to we would look divine doing so.
Kiko Kostadinov Trivia bag, £470
Kiko Kostadinov ASICS Gel-Quantum Levitrack, £322
Apple AirPods (Third Generation)
Available from apple.com/uk, priced at £169
The world’s most popular wireless headphones have just got even better. Since their launch in 2016, Apple’s revolutionary AirPods have become the most in-demand tech accessory. This third generation of the popular earbuds takes their must-have appeal to the next level, and then some. An all-new design sees the trademark AirPods stem 33% shorter while a lightweight contoured design means they fit more snugly in your ears. They now come with a MagSafe Charging Case for wireless charging with compatible devices, and the buds are rain and sweat resistant for those long, intensive workouts. Apple has packed their industry-leading spatial audio technology into the third gen AirPods giving you impeccable sound quality that feels rich and full of depth.
iPhone 13 Pro prices start at £949 and iPhone 13 Pro Max prices start at £1,049
Both available from apple.com/uk/store
Each year Apple’s iPhone event is the blockbuster moment in the consumer tech calendar – and in 2021 that was no different. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphone devices the Cupertino company has ever produced. Improved display boasts up to 25 percent higher max outdoor brightness and produces the most vibrant colours ever seen on an iPhone. The Super Retina XDR with ProMotion allows the display to refresh adaptively, so swiping and scrolling on an iOS device has never felt so responsive and fluid. The all-new Pro camera system is one of the best available. The addition of Photographic Styles means you can personalize the look of your photography before you’ve even taken the shot. As for Cinematic Mode when recording video, the iPhone 13 Pro models have the capability of focussing on the foreground or the background (both during and after capture) which instantly uplifts your footage to pro-level film-making with a richness of depth and greater control. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are packed with industry-leading features and the most advanced technology in any smartphone on the market. While the design of the device isn’t much different from its predecessor (making this feel more like an improved remake of the iPhone 12 Pro rather than a direct sequel), there’s plenty of additions under the hood worth experiencing for yourself.
Apple Watch Series 7
Available now at apple.com/uk/store
Since the first generation launched back in 2015, Apple Watch has become one of the most popular and powerful pieces of wearable tech available on the market. Apple Watch Series 7 is building on that legacy with some truly impressive new features and design. Now with narrower borders, there’s 20 percent extra screen area, resulting in the largest and most advanced display on an Apple Watch device. The Always-On Retina display is up to 70 percent brighter indoors than that of its predecessor, meaning it’s easier to glance at the time on your wrist without lifting up your arm. It’s also 33 percent faster to charge, with users able to enjoy all-day 18-hour battery life. It means if you wear your Apple Watch at night to get a detailed analysis of your sleep health, you can quickly recharge it in the morning to wear throughout the rest of the day. The device runs on the newly-released watchOS 8 which makes full use of the extra screen with new watch faces packed with additional features and dynamic design. Along with the new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking, updated fall detection and even more accurate health and fitness tracking, among countless other features, Apple Watch Series 7 is the perfect combination of style and substance.
Beats Flex
£49, beatsbydre.com/uk
If there’s one tech accessory we’ve found ourselves using considerably more over the past 18 months, it’s headphones. Whether it’s Zoom meetings, music and podcast playback during your Government-mandated daily walk, or motivation for your in-home workout sessions, your headphones have been with you through thick and thin. If you’re looking for a reliable, stylish and affordable pair of in-ears to get your Spring off to a flying start, then the new Beats Flex range is perfect. Now in new colourways Smoke Grey and Flame Blue, the Beats Flex boasts all-day comfort with its Flex-Form cable and four eartip options, 12 hours of listening time, and on-device controls for music, calls, and voice assistant. The built-in microphone with wind reduction for elevated voice clarity is perfect for those outdoor calls, while Audio Sharing lets you wirelessly share audio with another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods. This is all powered by the Apple W1 chip for seamless connectivity and is compatible with both Apple and Android devices. With an uncompromising sound experience, they’re simply unbeatable on value for money.
Winston Deluxe Gift Set, £38 // Skin-Care Gift Set,£28
Harry’s grooming gift sets are the perfect presents for friends and family this year. Try their new easy-to-use and fuss-free skin-care range with the Skin-Care Gift Set, which includes Exfoliating Face Wash, Daily Face Lotion, Hydrating Night Lotion and Targeted Blemish Treatment in on-the-go sizes. For the extra special person, the Winston Deluxe Gift Set includes Harry’s limited-edition Christmas Winston with blade, along with shaving cream and blade refills.