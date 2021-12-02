GAY TIMES Christmas Gift Guide 2021

Tiffany & Co. Rose Gold Eau de Parfum

From £56

The all new Tiffany & Co. scent will ensure you see the world in rose-gold tinted sunglasses. There really is something fruity going on here with gorgeous notes of blackcurrant and lavish lychee sprinkled with pink pepper for a super playful top note. The main event is the blue rose accord, lending some signature class to this fresh fragrance. The scent closes with a deep musk and iris combo that will take you straight to your breakfast at Tiffany’s.

This truly is the power of scent, one spritz of this in the morning and your summer romance will last all year round. Throwing it back to the jeweller’s iconic diamond cuts and precious metals, this perfume revamps the classic Tiffany Blue packaging, dipping into modern rose-gold waters. Etched into the bottle are the key notes, paired with a signature Tiffany Blue metal collar. Go for the gold, and smell the roses.