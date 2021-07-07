Axel Arigato share the queer love with Keith Haring

Axel Arigato, the Swedish powerhouse brand that burst onto the scene and elevated your sneaker game, has teamed up with the Keith Haring Foundation for a gender-fluid capsule collection bursting with queer love and expression.

Why does this collaboration make perfect harmonious sense, you ask? Well, Arigato’s timeless and minimal aesthetic is the perfect canvas for Haring’s animated characters to come alive and take centre stage. Fan favourites such as the dancing heart and barking dog add flare and energy to autumnal hero pieces like the classic bomber jacket and the cosy organic cotton tracksuit.

In fact, the bomber jacket, made of wool and vegan PU leather, combines all the icons together with Axel Arigato’s flagship Soho store address. Wardrobe holy grail pieces like the tee and oversized hoodie are also given the creative Haring touch.