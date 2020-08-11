Here’s why Bianca Del Rio thinks she won’t “survive” another season of Drag Race

Bianca Del Rio doesn’t think she’ll “survive” a second run on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The legendary comic recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly for their BINGE podcast series with fellow fan-favourite Adore Delano, who she memorably competed against on the sixth season of the Emmy-winning series before scooping the crown.

Discussing the show’s evolution in recent years, which has catered towards a younger aesthetic thanks to the influx of queens with large Instagram followings, Bianca said she most likely wouldn’t return to the franchise for All Stars or that much-rumoured winners’ season because it’s now a “different element”.

“First of all and foremost, I’ll say it here, no one has ever officially asked me from World of Wonder,” she revealed. “In interviews I’ve always said no. Why would I go back to high school? There’s a reason each person won their season.

“It’s a different vehicle. I don’t think I’d be cast, I don’t think I’d be interested in doing it now, because the game has changed… It’s just a different world. So rather than saying I don’t get it because I’m old, I’ll say it’s not for me! I don’t think I’d survive this time around!”

Bianca echoes the comments she made in an interview with Adore for GAY TIMES last year. During their conversation, Bianca observed that the series has changed since their season, which aired in 2014 and included contestants such as Courtney Act, Darienne Lake, BenDeLaCreme, Laganja Estranja, Milk and Gia Gunn.

“When people ask me about the latest seasons, I’m like, ‘I’m watching a different show now’,” she told Adore. “Maybe it was different because I was on it, maybe I think of it differently because I’m old. Time flies!”