Canada’s Drag Race season 2 crowns its winner in show stopping finale

We have a winner baby! The second crowned queen of Drag Race Canada has finally been announced.

Back in October, the second season of Canada’s Drag Race Canada premiered after shaking up the show with a new line-up of judges.

The 10-episodes featured a new batch of fierce queens that included Adriana, Beth, Eve 6000, Gia Metric, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Kimora Amour, Océane Aqua-Black, Pythia, Stephanie Prince, Suki Doll, and Synthia Kiss.

In true Drag Race fashion, the competition was filled with twists, showstopping lip-syncs and jaw-dropping eliminations.

It all led to the season finale, which saw the three remaining queens – Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender and Pythia – record and perform original verses for Brooklyn Hytes’ track Queen of the North.

In conjunction with their upcoming performance, the queens were tasked with directing a photoshoot alongside season 1 winner Priyanka.

After their iconic performance, the final three strutted down the runway in their mesmerizing eleganza. The competition ended with a three-way lip-sync for the crown to Celine Dion’s iconic single It’s All Coming Back To Me.