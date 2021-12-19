Canada’s Drag Race season 2 crowns its winner in show stopping finale

We have a winner baby! The second crowned queen of Drag Race Canada has finally been announced.
Back in October, the second season of Canada’s Drag Race Canada premiered after shaking up the show with a new line-up of judges.
The 10-episodes featured a new batch of fierce queens that included Adriana, Beth, Eve 6000, Gia Metric, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Kimora Amour, Océane Aqua-Black, Pythia, Stephanie Prince, Suki Doll, and Synthia Kiss.
In true Drag Race fashion, the competition was filled with twists, showstopping lip-syncs and jaw-dropping eliminations.
It all led to the season finale, which saw the three remaining queens – Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender and Pythia – record and perform original verses for Brooklyn Hytes’ track Queen of the North.
In conjunction with their upcoming performance, the queens were tasked with directing a photoshoot alongside season 1 winner Priyanka.
After their iconic performance, the final three strutted down the runway in their mesmerizing eleganza. The competition ended with a three-way lip-sync for the crown to Celine Dion’s iconic single It’s All Coming Back To Me.
Brooklyn then announced that – MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! – Icesis Couture triumphed over her competitors to become the second winner of Canada’s Drag Race, with Kendall Gender and Pythia as runner ups.
Priyanka then returned to the stage to officially crown Icesis in front of the judges and eliminated contestants.
In an interview with Digital Spy, the 34-year old opened up about her initial thoughts after being named Canada’s next drag superstar.
“When I found out, I cried, and just cried, and cried. I got crowned in front of my family, and all my friends. It was a magical moment. It was exactly what I was looking for,” she told the publication.
Icesis also gave insight into her truly epic lip-sync performance and said she was “full of emotions.”
“One of those emotions being “grateful”. I was just so happy. It’s such an iconic song to sing. Because I was in a full gown, I was also grateful that we weren’t doing a dancing number.” she explained.
“So I was totally down for Celine. It was like “do or die”. This is the moment to show them exactly why you’re here, why you were top three, and why you’ve been doing drag for so long and still love it.”
Icesis Couture joins recent Drag Race UK winner and GAY TIMES cover star Krystal Versace as the new reigning queens of their respective franchises.
What’s her name?! Our reigning queen is back to pass on the crown to Canada’s Next Drag Superstar!#CanadasDragRace is now streaming on @CraveCanada. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/jFSm09ZF4u
