Wonder Woman 1984: The cast talk queer themes in the year’s most anticipated blockbuster event

Sitting across the table from Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig – who plays antagonist Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah in this instalment – Arisce started by noting the sheer amount of drag queens who love to embody the superhero for performances. “Why do you think queer people have such an affinity with this genre and with Wonder Woman in particular?” Arisce asks. Gal pauses for a moment. “I’ve never thought about it, but I think that maybe these characters are the embodiment of femininity, and to be a strong woman and to celebrate that and owning it. I don’t know, what do you think?” she bats back. Arisce explains that Wonder Woman has always been one of the more glamorous superheroes, but also seeing how the character develops made her think, ‘I thought like that once too, but now I’m this.’ When it came to the evolution of her character Barbara, Kristen can also see parallels with the queer experience. “With Barbara at the beginning of the movie, she’s really lonely, sad and invisible and she wants to be something that she’s not,” Kristen explains. “People walk by her and don’t talk to her, and because of that she doesn’t know who she is and who to embrace. Then when she meets Diana – and when you meet someone who is supportive and looks at you and says, ‘You’re okay with who you are, and you’re amazing’ – I think Diana looks at Barbara and sees things she wishes she had and she misses. She’s really attracted to Barbara’s sense of humour and how open she is, because she’s been so guarded for so long. Conversely, Barbara looks at Diana like, ‘Oh my god, that’s who I want to be. She is just walking around owning it, and she seems really happy’, and Diana’s looking at Barbara thinking she’s happy. And that’s something we all do, we think people have things we want, and they’re happy, but we’re all struggling with stuff.”

Next, Arsice turns her attention to Chris Pine who is returning as Steve Trevor for this sequel. If you’ve seen the first film, you were most likely as surprised to see Chris return to the franchise as us considering the character was seemingly killed off. But Chris always knew he’d be coming back. “Because I’m friends with Patty Jenkins [writer and director of the films], she made it clear at the end of shooting the first film that she had ideas for the second one. Her mind is always going. I’m sure she’s already working on the third one in her brain. She pretty much set out the general idea of the second one.”

There’s an air of secrecy around Steve Trevor’s revival for WW1984, so Arisce couldn’t delve into it too much. But with Wonder Woman’s position as a blockbuster featuring an LGBTQ+ hero as the lead, she was keen to hear Chris’s thoughts on the current state of queer representation in Hollywood. Back in 2016, Chris played Captain Kirk in Star Trek Beyond, which saw John Cho’s character Hikaru Sulu come out as gay. Arisce posed the question as to whether society is ready to embrace queer characters in blockbuster action movies. “I’d hope so, but we live on the West Coast here in a bubble, and we’re more open than many,” Chris says. “It would be a great time for it. The fact that we had a gay man running for president is pretty cool. There’s no higher authority of office than that in the States, so that says something. But we’re not there yet. Speaking about our current president, there’s a lot of xenophobia, homophobia and other phobias. This is coming from a straight, white man, but it seems to me that there are great movements and positive steps forward. We’re seeing greater representation of people of colour in the voting Academy, and more female directors too.”