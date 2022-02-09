Here’s why gender-neutral award categories are here to stay

As the debate on whether gender-neutral categories should be broadly adopted unfurls, it’s important to note inclusive categories haven’t always swayed in favour of male winners. Take the Grammys for example: in 2018, the Recording Academy said women need to “step up” to compete against male contenders. To no surprise, the statement was met with immediate backlash from artists and viewers. Up until 2018, 899 people have been nominated for the awards, and 9 per cent of them were women, as The New York Times highlighted. The following year, 2019, was an incredible win for female artists. Kasey Musgraves scooped up Album of the Year for Golden Hour, Dua Lipa received the Best New Artist award, Lady Gaga won Best Pop Solo Performance for Joanne, Billie Eilish was recognised for her breakthrough single Bad Guy, and Ariana Grande snagged Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. Fears this could have been a one-off were unfounded. The 62nd Grammys held just as much promise. Billie Eilish took home a colossal five awards, Lizzo’s Truth Hurts won Best Pop Solo Performance and a win for Best Traditional R&B Performance with Jerome. Taylor Swift received Album of the Year and British artist Dua Lipa was awarded Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia. While there was a notable landslide win for several artists, the awards were rightfully acknowledging killer female acts through nominations and award wins.

As another year of awards is rolling out, things are looking up. British act Holly Humberstone was named the BRITs Rising Star act — an award that previously went to Griff and Celeste. Let’s not forget Adele’s blockbuster album 30 is bound to sweep up awards across the board. As for international artists, there’s Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray and Olivia Rodrigo on the cards. Let’s not forget, Little Mix are still nailing it. Not only was Jade Thirlwall given the GAY TIMES Honour for Allyship, but the band made history for landing a BRIT award for Best British Group; a win that recognised how female collectives have historically been overlooked. As we move towards these progressive pop culture moments, it’s a reminder of how far the music industry has come — and has to go.

As female artists are rightfully acknowledged for their contributions to the modern music scene, it’s vital we ensure this visibility across all artists. The BRITs adopting gender-inclusive categories is a start on the right path. As award ceremonies continue to follow suit, underrepresented voices such as non-binary performers will no longer feel misrepresented or overlooked in the system. Now, they too can walk away with awards rightfully in their name. Moving ahead, equal opportunities, visibility and recognition are crucial pillars to ensure an even industry playing field. So, as 2022 kicks in and nominations begin to pour through, we hope to see history continue to be made, but one that represents artists of all kinds.