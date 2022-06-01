When You Call My Name author Tucker Shaw on this summer’s most powerful LGBTQ+ novel

In 2018, writer Tucker Shaw overheard a young man on his way home from work talking about the AIDS crisis. The young guy proposed how that era “galvanized the gay community” and “had spurred change”. He added that it had “paved the way to make things better, in the long run”. It’s a moment that stuck with Tucker, and he published his thoughts in a Twitter thread which quickly amassed more than 21,700 retweets and nearly 80,000 likes.

The thread resonated with people; both those who lived through that time and those who didn’t. It also inspired Tucker to write his debut novel. When You Call My Name is a poignant and uplifting blend of fact and fiction set in New York City at the start of the AIDS crisis. The story follows two teen characters, Ben and Adam, who are both coming of age during this turbulent time. The novel explores the tenacity and strength of queer friendship during the toughest of times, while paying homage to a city that faced significant loss.

Ahead of its release in the UK on 2 June, we caught up with Tucker to talk about why this story is important for a new generation of LGBTQ+ youth, how it can be a resource for those living with HIV today, and how he felt revisiting those memories from that time.

I’m going to start off with a question that may be quite loaded: why was this story important for you to write?

From a personal perspective, I think writing this story helped me to synthesize some of the memories that I carry from that time. I’m not unique in having a lot of complicated memories from those days, but I think that over the last twenty or thirty years, in many ways I’ve been a little bit hesitant to spend too much time in those old memories; almost trying to outrun them in a way, move into the future, and put the hard stuff behind me.

For young readers especially, I think people are curious. Not just in terms of facts and figures and this many people got sick or died, but really how it felt. I think that this book was my attempt to convey the emotion of a really small sliver of this very big story. I just wanted to give people a little window, because that’s how I think about history and that’s how I connect with history… is less about a military campaign or the dates in which a monarch reigned, but really understanding what life felt like; that’s my tether.

The story is set in New York – tell me about your relationship with the city.

Sometimes I think that it has much to do with the fact that nobody has a car, everybody’s on foot, so you actually have to interact with people all the time. It’s sort of like my best friend in a way, and you know sometimes when you have a best friend you can kind of take a little break from each other… Maybe that’s where I am now.

The novel starts off as an unassuming love story before developing into the AIDS epidemic – what is your connection to this, and why was telling this story close to your heart?

A lot of times when people talk about those days, especially within the gay community we talk about how dark they were or how sorrowful or fraught with pain they were. We still connected with each other, we still went out dancing, consumed music like fanatics, we still cared about fashion… we still fell in love. I wanted to make sure that somewhere in the record was a remembrance of that. Even under that cloud, we still found a way to… put our hearts out there, you know?