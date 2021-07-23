TuckShop on their plans to take over the West End – and the world! – with British drag

You may not know TuckShop by name but their work is likely to be on your radar by now. If you caught all-drag murder mystery Death Drop on London’s West End (starring Willam and Latrice Royale), or the Cinderella panto (Baga Chipz, Veronica Green), then you’ll have been to one of their productions already.

They have lots going on in London right now, with the Sickening ‘90s Drag Prom happening this weekend and again in September as part of the Underbelly Festival, alongside their own festival of drag, TuckShop West End, running at the Garrick Theatre for two weeks this summer. This will see performances from Ginny Lemon, Joe Black, and a whole lot more besides. They also recently brought Gals Aloud to HOME in Manchester.

On an extremely warm afternoon – but thankfully in an air conditioned bar in Soho – we caught up with TuckShop’s founder and creative director Chris Clegg to find out a bit more about the TuckShop story so far and what’s next for them.

How did it all begin?

I produced theatre for a few years, I was a theatre manager in the West End. I produced a show that lost lots of money, and I lost my job because I was so distracted with the show and trying to make it work. I got a job at the now no longer here (may she rest in peace) Molly Moggs. I worked and lived above Molly Moggs for two years, rent free in Soho working in a gay bar, it wasn’t the worst time! They had a lot of the old school drag there, and they were always like ‘you should try drag’ and I was like ‘no, I don’t want to’. But then Madame Jojo’s used to run a competition, and I entered it for a dare from the bar staff, and I ended up going all the way through and coming second. Not bad! And then that introduced me to the world of drag.

I was on a TV show called Drag Queens of London with Baga Chipz, Me, and loads more. I was always trying to keep drag and producing separate, I thought I had to be very professional to be a producer and drag didn’t feel like that. So it ended up being kinda two very separate threads. A couple of years back I used to go to Her Upstairs and I met Cheryl Hole. She was like ‘I wanna do a Girls Aloud show!’ and I said ‘I’ll help you do that, that sounds fun’. And that’s the origin of Gals Aloud. We did our first performance there and we had about 150 people rammed in and it was great.

It was about that time I went, well, why not make a company that manages UK queens, that can help get British performers gigs, because it was at a time before UK Drag Race when all the American girls would come and get all the gigs, and a lot of promoters were asking the UK girls to work for free to support them. So we were like, why don’t we manage people, try and get them some work, try and put on some shows of our own and see what happens. And it’s gone really well!

Can you tell us more about what you’re working on right now?

The Sickening ‘90s Drag Prom, it’s a concept we’re giving a go. You come along, there’s a headteacher, a science teacher, a PE teacher and there’s games and stupid things to join in and a dance. You’re competing in two halves, the audience are two different houses within one school. Like a gay Hogwarts, just without the TERFs – that’s what everyone wants, right? So you come, you have a stupid, nostalgic, ‘90s kinda night with the drag performers bossing you around. We have the first ones of those this weekend and it’s different for us, we’ll see how it goes, we’ll be learning every night.

Then we’ve got the TuckShop West End season, which is the first ever drag season in a West End theatre. This is a test to see if two weeks works, and then maybe next year we’ll come back and do it for longer with more names and more shows. It’s about time we took over the West End theatres – let’s take them all over. One night a week we do Matilda but everyone’s in drag… or everyone would watch an all-drag SIX, they’d be desperate for that!