The Owl House makes history with Disney’s first ever bisexual leading character

The series creator was originally told by ‘certain Disney leadership to not represent the LGBTQ+ community.’

The latest episode of The Owl House just made queer history for Disney.

The animated fantasy series follows the adventures of Luz, a teenage girl who stumbles across a portal to a magical world. There, she befriends a powerful witch called Eda and her dog-like demon warrior King, and enrols into a Hogwarts-esque school called Hexside Academy of Magic and Demonics.

In Enchanting Grom Fright, the 16th episode of season one, the series revealed that one of its main characters identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community. The episode followed Luz and her enemy turned friend Amity, an abomination expert at Hexsied, as they prepare for Grom – their school’s version of prom.

Amity is selected as the Grom Queen, where she is tasked with fighting a monster who takes the form of their worst fear, but asks Luz to take her place. The two ultimately defeat the monster and Amity’s fear is kept a secret, although the audience discover that she was planning on asking Luz to Grom as her date.

The character has previously shown a romantic interest in male characters, so fans hailed the character as a “bisexual icon” and praised the series for introducing Disney’s first ever bisexual main character.

One fan tweeted: “I still can believe that Disney Channel has now a bi character and a girl crushing on another girl confirmed… it still gives me literal goosebumps I’m so happy that kids will grow up watching these types of stuff.”

Another wrote: “Thank you so much for giving us such an enjoyable show with gay rep in it. I cried when I watched Grom because, as a bi girl and a long time Disney fan, I never thought I’d see myself represented.”