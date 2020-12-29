The 10 best LGBTQ+ films of 2020

Due to COVID-19, the entertainment industry has been greatly impacted this year – with a plethora of films scheduled for theatrical release postponed to 2021 or allocated to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Although we’re still waiting until it’s safe to see our most-anticipated blockbusters in cinemas, viewers around the world have been able to sit and watch the latest releases from the comfort of their own homes – creating an escape from our grim reality in the process.

Here, we’ve selected our ten favourite LGBTQ films of the year. Like we said before, this isn’t a ranking – we’ve simply listed then in alphabetical order.

Once you get to the end of the list, however, you’ll see our top pick of the year, which was unanimous amongst the GAY TIMES editorial team.