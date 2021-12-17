Scream 5 confirms queer characters in new terrifying behind-the-scenes teaser

Attention Scream fans! A new behind-the-scenes teaser has just been released and it’s absolutely terrifying.
Since the initial announcement of Scream 5 in 2020, fans of the series have been anxiously waiting for more information regarding Ghostface and his roster of new victims.
In conjunction with the 12 Screams For The Holiday event, Neve Campbell and the rest of the cast have given fans a sneak peek into what’s in store for Woodsboro.
The clip opens up with a chilling scene of Ghostface stalking someone in the parking lot. Right as the killer is about to deal the lethal blow, the scene transitions to film clapboard.
“This feels like coming back to the first Scream, it’s fun to get into it again,” Campbell explained.
The forthcoming film is set to follow Ghostface wreaking havoc on a new generation of teens, including Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid and Melissa Barrera.
In terms of the film’s new characters, the returning veterans praised the young cast for bringing a fresh “perspective” to the franchise.
“This new young cast, they did a great job,” Campbell said.
David Arquette echoed similar sentiments, stating: “To see them bring a new perspective to the franchise while still honouring the past is really incredible.”
Barrera, who plays newcomer Sam Carpenter, went on to reveal that the beloved original characters are set to have ties to the new batch of teens.
The #ScreamMovie veterans hype us up for the new cast!!#12ScreamsForTheHolidays announces tickets are on sale now! In theaters January 13. https://t.co/qShXPGdQ5j pic.twitter.com/neS3KNgRwn
— Fandango (@Fandango) December 17, 2021
The film also features Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays queer character Mindy Meeks-Martin.
Towards the end of the clip, a possible same-sex romance is hinted at when Mindy says: “Moded! If I can’t have her no one can.”
This isn’t the first time that an LGBTQ+ character has been featured in the Scream universe. In the MTV series, actor Bex Taylor Klaus played bisexual high school student Audrey Jensen.
The new queer inclusive featurette comes a week after Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson said the franchise was inspired by “gay survival.”
Speaking to The Independent, Kevin said that Sidney Prescott’s strength was inspired by the queer trauma he experienced because of his sexuality.
“As a gay kid, I related to the final girl and to her struggle because it’s what one has to do to survive as a young gay kid, too,” he said. “You’re watching this girl survive the night and survive the trauma she’s enduring. Subconsciously, I think the Scream movies are coded in gay survival.”
Kevin also gave insight into why Sidney has survived this long and said it was due to his own relationship with trust.
“One of the things I’ve wrestled with is trust, and Sidney trusted no one,” Kevin explained. “Did she really know her mother? Is her boyfriend who he says he is? In the end she wasn’t even trusting herself.”
The first Scream was released in 1996 to praise and is widely credited with revitalising the once-stagnant horror genre. A sequel was released to similar acclaim one year later, while the 2000 threequel received mixed to negative reviews.
The franchise was revived in 2011 with a fourth instalment to positive reviews.
Scream 5 will be released in cinemas 14 January 2022.
Watch the full trailer below.