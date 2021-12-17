Scream 5 confirms queer characters in new terrifying behind-the-scenes teaser

Attention Scream fans! A new behind-the-scenes teaser has just been released and it’s absolutely terrifying.

Since the initial announcement of Scream 5 in 2020, fans of the series have been anxiously waiting for more information regarding Ghostface and his roster of new victims.

In conjunction with the 12 Screams For The Holiday event, Neve Campbell and the rest of the cast have given fans a sneak peek into what’s in store for Woodsboro.

The clip opens up with a chilling scene of Ghostface stalking someone in the parking lot. Right as the killer is about to deal the lethal blow, the scene transitions to film clapboard.

“This feels like coming back to the first Scream, it’s fun to get into it again,” Campbell explained.

The forthcoming film is set to follow Ghostface wreaking havoc on a new generation of teens, including Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid and Melissa Barrera.

In terms of the film’s new characters, the returning veterans praised the young cast for bringing a fresh “perspective” to the franchise.

“This new young cast, they did a great job,” Campbell said.

David Arquette echoed similar sentiments, stating: “To see them bring a new perspective to the franchise while still honouring the past is really incredible.”

Barrera, who plays newcomer Sam Carpenter, went on to reveal that the beloved original characters are set to have ties to the new batch of teens.

