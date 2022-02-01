RuPaul serves body-ody-ody in this exclusive Drag Race UK vs the World promo

Mama Ru, shantay you stay!

Ahead of the long-awaited premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World on BBC Three, GAY TIMES has acquired an unseen promo photo of the Emmy Award-winning host serving body-ody-ody and, in the words of lyrical wordsmith Bebe Zahara Benet, “face, face, face, beauty face!”

She also launches a personal attack on UK season three winner Krystal Versace with her take on “sex on legs” – honestly, this is one of RuPaul’s fiercest looks ever.

Premiering 1 February on BBC Three, the first ever international version of Drag Race sees the return of nine beloved – and in the words of Janey Jacké, “cutthroat” – queens from the US original, Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Holland.

The nine fierce queens competing to be the franchise’s very first Global Drag Race Superstar are as follows: Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Janey Jacké, Jimbo, Lemon, Jujubee, Monique Heart and Pangina Heals.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr return as panellists from Drag Race UK, while guest stars include Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jade Thirlwall, Johannes Radebe, Jonathan Bailey, Mel C and Michelle Keegan.

British icon Katie Price is also set to make her Snatch Game debut following Bimini’s widely acclaimed impersonation on season two.

“In a global first, RuPaul takes Drag Race UK to the next level as he opens up the battle to Drag Race queens from around the world,” reads an official description of the highly-anticipated series from the BBC.

“The nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race royal alumni will battle it out for the crown. With the UK as host nation, the series will see iconic queens from different franchises and cultures competing in an international arena, showcasing their country’s finest drag.”

To mark one of the most ambitious crossover events in herstory (facts are facts!), we spoke with all nine queens about all the “goops and gags” and “twists and turns” we can expect from the very first season of Drag Race UK vs the World. You can read the interview in full here.