10 queens of colour we need to see on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returned for a third incredible season this year, just six minutes after Lawrence Chaney conquered over Bimini and Tayce to win the crown on season two. Although it was another highly entertainting instalment in the ever-expanding franchise, with more severe lip-sync smackdowns, twists and gaggy runways than ever, season three was met with controversy due to its lack of racial diversity. While Roople and the producers received props for casting Drag Race’s first ever cis woman in the fierce Victoria Scone, the season only cast three queens of colour: Newcastle’s spiciest, meatiest and silliest sausage Choriza May; Hannah Montana superfan River Medway; and South London’s lip-sync assassin Vanity Milan. The latter revealed on the show, and in various interviews after her elimination, that she felt enormous “pressure” when she sashayed into the werkroom as the only Black competitor. The UK drag scene boasts some of the most vibrant and diverse drag entertainers in the world, so naturally, there have been calls for the series to do better next year. Here, we round up 10 of the UK’s most fierce drag queens of colour that deserve a spot on the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. This isn’t an extensive list by any means, if we’ve missed your favourite performer – sound off in the comments!