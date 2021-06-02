14 powerful LGBTQ+ documentaries to watch this Pride Month

LGBTQ+ history lessons are still non-existent in schools around the world, and… it’s 2021. For queer people to learn about their history, education generally comes in the form of our community-led initiatives, LGBTQ+ media and incredible queer historians, writers and filmmakers. Whether it’s first-hand accounts of the Stonewall Uprising of 1969, the enduring legacy of queer icons such as Marsha P. Johnson, Harvey Milk and Bayard Rustin (among others), and how queer people of colour united to vogue the house down in the ballroom, these queer stories have been brought to life through some truly amazing documentaries over the years. To mark the start of Pride Month, we’ve collected 14 of the most powerful documentaries you should watch right now, from Netflix’s critically-acclaimed look at trans representation in the industry in Disclosure to HBO Max’s in-depth investigation about Chechnya’s ongoing ‘gay purge’.