Since the Theatre Royal opened in 1663 on Drury Lane, London’s West End has been home to some of the most influential and career defining shows to ever be produced. From The Lion King to Matilda, Les Miserables to Phantom of the Opera, the West End has entertained millions of theatre dwellers for nearly 450 years.

But now, in 2022 after arguably the hardest two years for the industry, LGBTQ+ stories are flourishing. Rising from the tumultuous closures are stories and actors that are showing just how powerful LGBTQ+ storytelling can be. Shows such as Death Drop Play starring RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jujubee and Kitty Scott-Clauss, Cock and its leading man Jonathan Bailey, the Max Martin meets Shakespeare jukebox musical &Juliet, the stage adaptation of 90s coming of age classic But I’m A Cheerleader, and many more are taking the capital by storm with sell out performances night after night.

TV and film can too often still feel like it’s stuck in a loop of clumsy casting and LGBTQ+ tropes that fall foolishly flat, but the world of theatre is showing just how diverse and non-performative casting can be done – especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ stories, characters and performers outside of just white gay men.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director of The Other Palace Theatre and The Turbine Theatre at The Battersea Power Station, whose credits include Rob Madge’s My Son’s A Queer, Hair and Heathers The Musical shares just how important theatre is for LGBTQ+ people. “We’ve seen queer stories on stage for many years, but until recently most of these stories have been that of gay men,” Paul tells us. “It’s been thrilling to see a shift over the last few years in that we’re beginning to see a complete mixture of stories that represent the variety of sexualities and indeed genders that make up the world we live in. The world is learning, as are all of us and it’s important that we use theatre like a mirror to the world we live in.”