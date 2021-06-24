My Queer Faves with L Devine

Everything iconic begins and ends with queer culture. Not a joke, just a fact. It’s why we’ve started this new series called My Queer Faves, where we will be speaking with LGBTQ+ stars about their – yep, you’ve guessed it – favourite queer things. It could be a book, film, song, or nightlife space. Heck, it could even be their fave queer animal. We just wanna chat gay shit.

To kick start this celebration of queer culture, we caught up with one of our favourite LGBTQ+ artists L Devine, who gave us the rundown on some of her most-loved cultural touch points. It’s to coincide with her brilliant new single Girls Like Sex, which is a queer fave of ours.

From a certain iconic on-screen romance to a very popular nightclub, here L Devine has listed five of her ultimate queer faves.

Your fave queer anthem is…

I’ve got so many because I feel like there are queer songs for every mood. An anthem has to be the big one, but I am a proper sucker for the sad songs. So I think the perfect medium for that is With Every Heartbeat by Robyn. She’s just one of the biggest queer icons ever, musically. That song is also sad as fuck, so it’s kind of the perfect balance for me! I’ve loved it since it came out. When I started to do my own project, Robyn was someone that really inspired me. She can just make sad songs absolutely bang.

Your fave on-screen queer romance is…

All of them! I’ll watch the shittest show for season after season just because there’s two minutes per episode of a queer couple! The one I grew up on and the first one I noticed was Santana and Brittany on Glee. I know that’s a classic, but that was my teen hood. I was completely engrossed in that relationship. I felt like I was in that relationship at time because I was so obsessed with that show when I was younger!