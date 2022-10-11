Model Emily Ratajkowski seemingly comes out as bisexual on TikTok

In another win for the LGBTQ+ community, model Emily Ratajkowski seemingly came out as bisexual in viral TikTok video.

On 10 October, the We Are Your Friends talent took to TikTok and stitched a video from a user who posed a question to their bisexual followers.

“If you identify as bisexual do you own a green velvet couch?” the TikToker asked.

The video then cuts to Ratajkowski, who smiles coyly at the camera before slowly panning to her large velvet green couch.

The model’s post also included Shay Mitchell’s video from 5 October – which featured her stitching the same video to confirm her bisexuality.

Shortly after the video was uploaded, fans flocked to the model’s comment section to share their supportive reactions.

One follower wrote: “So many celeb women are coming out, and I just love it.”

Another person commented: “Celebs coming out in cryptic TikToks is my new favourite genre.”

A fan on Twitter added: “To celebrate #ComingOutDay let’s celebrate the fact that both Shay Mitchell and Emily Ratajkowski came out as bisexual this week.”

Ratajkowski’s video comes a month after she filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard – which was allegedly due to the latter cheating (per Page Six).

Since her split, rumours have circulated that she’s casually dating Brad Pitt. However, the two have yet to confirm their relationship.

Ratajkowski and Mitchell aren’t the only celebrities to have recently come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

On 9 October, pop icon Madonna hinted that she was queer after taking part in TikTok’s viral “If I Miss” this trend.

In her video, the beloved music legend is shown throwing a pair of pink underwear towards a trash can with the caption: “If I miss this, I’m gay.”

After missing the bin, Madge looks at the camera, throws her arms in the air and walks away with a coy smile.

