Miss Abby OMG wants her Drag Race Holland stint to inspire Brazil’s drag community

It’s hard not to look at Miss Abby OMG and not hear the chorus of Christina Aguilera’s empowerment anthem Fighter. Throughout the first season of Drag Race Holland, the Brazilian-born performer landed in the bottom four times, sending home contestants such as Megan Schoonbrood, Madame Madness and Sederginne. Despite this, she picked herself back up and mothertucking clawed her way to the finale – making herstory as one of only two finalists to survive four lip-sync showdowns.

“It’s very tricky!” she says when we ask if she treasures her title as Drag Race Holland’s lip-sync assassin. “On one side, that means you can lip-sync the hell out of everyone, but it also means that you are not doing so well in the challenges. I won four of them, so in a way it feels good!” She continues: “It’s all been so magical, even though we had a few fights here and there! It feels like my graduation and my drag resurrection.”

Read ahead for our full interview with Miss Abby OMG, where she spills the T on her feuds with the contestants, transforming her brother into her sickening drag sister, and how she wants her run on the show to inspire other Brazilian drag queens to follow in her footsteps.

Congratulations on making the top four of Drag Race Holland – how does it feel to be part of history?

You fought for your place in that final, and you’re officially the first lip-sync assassin of Drag Race Holland. Do you like that title?

What’s your relationship like now with the queens you sent home?

Err… that’s still a tricky thing. Most of the girls I’m really good with, but I do have to say that there are some girls that are really bitter and aren’t talking to me. I think that’s normal. I’ll give them time, and it will heal. Time heals everything.

You also came into conflict with Envy because she said your name twice on the main stage – how is that relationship now?

The relationship changed, but it changed for the better, I have to say. Before Drag Race it was only, ‘Hey sis, you look gorgeous!’ and now we can say shit to each other like, ‘Hey sis, this is not okay. Maybe you should try this etc.’ So, we’re helping each other to do more and to do better, and that’s the good part of it. We’re more honest than ever.

Do you think you’d beat Envy in a lip-sync if it had come to it?

Oh for sure! I’m bitter they didn’t let me do it, oh honey. I don’t know if I could send her home, it might’ve been a tie. She was so good that she didn’t even need to be in the bottom.