Megan Fox’s resurgence is here — and it’s about time

Megan Fox, 35, is known for her killer films and headline-worthy red carpet looks, but, more recently, her reputation has been up for debate. The star has been subject to a decade of scrutiny and maligned for her Hollywood involvement. The truth is Fox has refused to be a facsimile; an idealised carbon-copy projection of what the industry expects from the beautiful women that strut through movie scenes, premieres, and pose for the big screen.

Audiences will recognise the actress from her Transformers (2007) spectacle, notably leaning under the hood of a greasy black and yellow ‘77 Camaro, before effortlessly diagnosing the inner workings of the ride. However, Michael Bay’s beloved car franchise was not meant to be. Shortly after the film hit the box office (and theatres across the globe), stories of the director’s treatment towards the actress began to make the rounds. Rumours of Fox being made to dance under a waterfall, aged 15, according to her anecdote, stuck. The fallout continued. During an interview with Wonderland, in 2009, the actress took a shot at Bay, saying the director “wants to be like Hitler on his sets” and called him a “nightmare” to work for. Fox’s comments led to her being let go from the Speilberg-endorsed film series. Yet, despite no longer being attached to the Transformer franchise, the hypersexualised media tone on Fox had been set — and it just got worse from there.

A clip of the Tennessee star appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2009 recently resurfaced. Fox sincerely explains how she has been sexualised in Hollywood as a teen. In response, Kimmel unfurls a cheap joke at the actress’s expense. The interview moves ahead from the unnecessary sexual joke to Kimmel offering Fox a drawing of both him and the star “together” in a bed, with the TV host trying to graphically kiss her. At the time, Fox was promoting the release of the 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer’s Body — a film famously marred for its reception from critics it did not seek out to cater for. The reclamation of Jennifer’s Body is long underway. The once criticised film has since been hailed a feminist movie ahead of its time. Yet, despite its wonderfully gory tale and playful screenwriting, the film struggled to garner interest thanks to its sexist marketing and, ultimately, flopped. Now, years later, Jennifer’s Body has become a retrospective favourite. Yet, at the time, Fox was subjected to more than poor ratings and critical reviews; the media latched onto a sexist, stereotyped narrative determined to reduce the young actress to nothing more than a sex symbol. Outlets attempted to smear the rising star with venomous headlines calling her “crazy” or cast her as a beautified icon of male desire, which led the actress to have a “genuine psychological breakdown”.