10 cult LGBTQ+ movies to watch right now

When we think of queer film, a lot of us jump to instant favourites Call Me By Your Name or Portrait of a Lady on Fire. While these titles are discernibly favoured, there’s also a wide range of LGBTQ+ cinema that doesn’t get the mainstream attention it deserves. Many of these top 10 cult movies tap into beloved themes, powerful moments, and much-needed representation that we know our audience will enjoy.

From cultural classics to new horizon queer releases, we’ve pulled together a collection of movies that cover all the bases. You’ll no longer have to re-run Carol, but instead consider our recommendations for a Bollywood rom-com, an American drag doc that dives deep into queer subcultures, and other lesser-known favourites.