Meet TAAHLIAH: the DJ creating anthems for a new generation

For TAAHLIAH, it’s all in the music. The Glasgow-based DJ and producer has risen through the underground queer scene to establish herself as a future-proof artist. In her debut EP, Angelica, the artist reckons with autobiographical tracks and raw talent to pull together a meld of genre-defying hits and unrestrained social critiques.

An unstoppable force, TAAHLIAH is on the GAY TIMES radar as one to watch. We caught up with the star over Zoom to hear more about her debut record and flourishing career.

How did you get involved in producing and remixing music?

When I moved to Glasgow, I was always listening to electronic music. I grew up on trance music because that’s what my dad would play. My first memories of electronic music were my dad playing music in the car. Growing up, I would listen to more eclectic artists online. I was always interested in the non-mainstream form of music and that translated into being a listener. When I moved to Glasgow, I started to I started DJing and that’s when I really started to get into music and the theory behind it which then led to me producing.

What does the ability to create genreless music mean to you?

I’m trying to implement a form of art that allows you to lose yourself and what’s happening around you. It’s like you’re entering a new reality in a new universe. It’s definitely a form of escapism. I’m thinking about world-building and creating this sonicscape for people to be able to lose themselves to. I think about the power of music as well as being able to create something that makes someone move like the idea of body and the body moving with sound.

As a trans Black woman, whenever I’m asked about music the association people have with my music is that it’s inherently political or is attributed to social justice. Whilst I’m trans and Black, that shouldn’t give the music a basis or a background for someone to pay attention to. The music should be able to speak for itself. There are these connotations with Blackness and transness. I’m always going to be tied to my identity, but I don’t want it to ever get to a point where I’m incessantly being labelled as one thing. I don’t want to put myself in a box. On the EP, there are songs about love, there’s a song about a breakup, not just about race or gender.

Have there been any artists that have influenced or inspired your musical style?

Sophie would definitely be one of them. My inspirations on that whole side are very eclectic. I don’t really want to give too much space to anything that’s not my own. I’m very conscious of the people that I listen to. I also think it’s very easy for a reader can put two and two together and it’s always this head-on head scenario and I don’t like that. I’m happy to talk about my influences, but I’m very reluctant to because I feel it will be seen as a competition or a challenge. I love Twigs, Sophie, Purity Ring, Beyonce, and Gaga and growing up in that realm of pop. I was encased in these realms of pop that I was really interested in that weren’t initially electronic.