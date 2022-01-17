Maddy Morphosis hits back at criticism of wearing flats on Drag Race: “They have a 6mm heel”

Maddy Morphosis has responded to fans criticising her for wearing flats on the Drag Race runway last week.

In the second episode of season 14, seven more queens sashayed into the Werk Room and were tasked with competing in the talent show.

Maddy performed a guitar solo for the judges, complete with her playing the strings with her tongue.

For the ‘Sickening Signature Drag’ runway, Maddy opted to wear a look that gave the illusion she had been beheaded.

To do this, she had to be hunched over to appear as though she was carrying her own head and as such decided to wear flats on the runway.

Although none of the judges seemed angered by her choice, some fans instantly took to social media to slam the queen for the choice.

One tweeted: “Black flats under navy dress? I know MM is from Arkansas, but even then. No, ma’am!”

“Maddy Morphosis wore flats on the main stage and no one said a word… that is straight privilege,” another Drag Race fan stated.

Other viewers recognised that Maddy wearing heels would have been incredibly difficult with her look.