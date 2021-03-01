Leon Lopez reflects on career and weighs in on debate over straight actors playing queer roles

Leon Lopez has been on our TV screens as an actor for many years, including notable roles in Brookside and EastEnders. Recently, this multi-talented man has become known for his work behind the camera, with his first feature film as a director, Soft Lad, premiering in 2015. Soft Lad is about two men falling in love and coming to terms with their sexuality.

Out Of Time, Leon’s second feature film, directed in 2018, is now available on Amazon Prime. It centres around a young person (Connor) and Connor’s parents Sam and Danny. Leon has also directed many of our favourite soaps, as well as continuing to act and make music. It was great to interview Leon about his work as a director and also LGBTQ+ representation in film and TV.

You directed the award-winning Out of Time. Can you tell us about the film and what drew you to the project?

The film is about a young person who is coming to terms with who they really are. It is a story about a trans person told from the parents point of view. To tell a trans story from a trans perspective…. I do really feel it is important to be trans and I wouldn’t have been comfortable directing this film if it was told from that viewpoint. However, this was coming from the point of view of a parent. I found that really interesting and I thought it was a side of the narrative that isn’t really spoken about or touched on as much.

Do you have a favourite character in Out of Time?

I don’t really have a favourite character. I find especially when you direct something… If instantly you take to one person or another it skews your idea of the piece as a whole, so I always just try to tell the story. I can empathise and see myself in certain parts and certain characters at different times – the loneliness that Connor feels, who is the youth character in the show and then the confusion that his mum feels at times and then the fighting against the toxic masculinity that his father feels. When I find elements of myself in them then that helps me tell the story with a bit more truth.

What would you describe as your career highlight to date?

As a director I’d say my career highlight is every time I book a job. When I did my very first feature length film Soft Lad and that got picked up by Peccadillo Pictures, that was a massive highlight because that moved me over into directing other films like Out of Time. It then helped to get me the work that I’m doing on soap operas now like Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street, so I guess they are maybe the highlights so far.