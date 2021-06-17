Lauren Aquilina: “I’ve always wanted to make iconic songs”

Lauren Aquilina has been in the background of some of your favourite anthemic hits. The multi-talented artist kickstarted her career in 2012 and has since penned tracks for Fletcher, Ava Max, and Rina Sawayama. Following a breakout success, Aquilina stepped aside from the spotlight to recuperate and has returned stronger and better than before.

Now, the dynamic writer and performer is back with the maudlin noughties pop banger, Empathy. The song stirs up emotions of catharsis and frustration as Aquilina finds herself unintentionally overinvesting in those around her. “There were times that I absorbed my roommates’ energy so much I would cry and have panic attacks of my own,” she reflects on the single. With new music on the way, a splendidly funky MUNA remix, among other plans, we catch up with the LA/London-based artist to find out what she’s got planned next.

You’ve been keeping busy, how are you doing?

I’m good thanks! I found lockdown while I was in the UK really hard mostly because of the weather/lack of daylight. But I’m currently back in LA and I’m fully vaxxed which I’m so excited about.

Your EP, Ghost World, was released last year which you described as a “lockdown EP”. What has it been like to create and write music again?

It’s been so amazing because it happened so naturally. I was living with my boyfriend Marcus (who’s a producer) and one of my best friends Caroline (who’s a songwriter) last year and we ended up writing songs together every day. We gave each other this really safe creative space where I could rediscover how it felt to be an artist again and really connect in a deep way to what I was writing.

You’re moving ahead with new music. What have been your creative inspirations for this musical era?

One of my best friends ghosted me at the top of last year which inspired most of the Ghost World EP. It was a friendship breakup that felt just as painful as a romantic breakup. Being in the house and having all that time to think also made me have some realisations about myself which I’ve been trying to write about too.

Empathy reckons with emotional turmoil and confronts the ways in which you have neglected yourself. What inspired this song?

I’ve always been a hyper-empath since I was a teenager. I pick up on the smallest energy shifts from people and I let it get under my skin. Spending most of the lockdown with five roommates was rough for me sometimes because if one of the other girls was having a bad day, I was gonna have a bad day too. It wasn’t their fault but I would let the energy change my own state of being and I noticed it happening way more than it should.