How social media platform Yubo is uplifting the next generation

Social media is on the rise. Whether it’s video live-streaming or audio-driven content, younger audiences are getting stuck into the virtual world to follow the latest trends, topics and top videos. As the internet continues to grow with its endless opportunities and avenues, platforms like Yubo have launched to help younger users safely self-express and navigate the digital world. Set up in 2015, Yubo has become a platform dedicated to celebrating individuality, creating a friendly community, and inspiring a new generation. Yubo is striving to create an online space that supports and uplifts the growing LGBTQ+ community online.

Yubo has continued to commit to making its platform welcoming to diverse LGBTQ+ users across the globe. Since April 2020, 2.8 million Yubo users feature the Pride Flag in their bio and the app has hosted more than 1.45 million live streams discussing gender identity, sexuality, LGBTQ+ politics, debates, and more. Zach, 20, is an ambassador of Yubo. They work alongside the platform to “be there for other LGBTQ+ youth” and “encourage a dialogue about things that are going on in today’s society”. Speaking to GAY TIMES, Zach explains how the new social media app has supported diverse users. “Yubo has guided me to find my true friends, both in person and through the app. I’ve made hundreds of connections across the world. Yubo has always been a safety net; the people I meet are so sweet, kind, and generous,” they say. “It’s always been amazing to meet new people or go live with my friends through the app because we have candid, open conversations, and support each other although we may be thousands of miles apart.”