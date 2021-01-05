Here’s what fans can expect from Asttina Mandella on Drag Race UK season 2

“I’m probably the first real dancing queen.”

Watch out world, because Asttina Mandella is ready to conquer RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The London-based dancer, who boasts performances for legendary artists such as Little Mix, Kanye West and Pussycat Dolls in her repertoire, wants to gag viewers as the franchise’s “first real dancing queen”.

In our recent digital cover interview with the entire cast, Asttina teased what we can expect from her when she sashays into the werkroom next week for the show’s long-awaited sophomore season.

“You might see me do a two-step on the on the stage, who knows? I think everyone’s very excited to see a true performer and dancer, an actual entertainer on the stage,” she revealed.

“This might be a bit shady, but a lot of people claim to be a certain thing and then when they are on the stage, they’re not. So in however many seasons, I’m probably the first real dancing queen.”

When we enquired about the lip-sync showdowns on season two, Asttina said audiences are “in for a treat” because “there’s some amazing lip-syncers,” before adding: “But I’m the best, obviously.”

In regards to her drag, Asttina continued: “If you believe drag is big hair, sequins, gowns and the tradition that it was and still is, then you won’t understand me, and you won’t understand a lot of queer people.

“My drag is about expression and who you are, hopefully that comes across. I also have the CV to prove it, and no one else really has the CV to prove it – minus a few.”

You can read our digital cover with the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two here.

Premiering 14 January on BBC, the highly-anticipated season will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, with Alan and Graham joining the panel on a rotational basis.

It also boasts a star-studded line-up of guest judges including Dawn French, Gemma Collins, Jessie Ware, Jodie Harsh, Lorraine Kelly, Liz Hurley, Maya Jama, MNEK, Natalie Cassidy and Raven.

Watch the official trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two here or below.