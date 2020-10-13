Gia Woods gives us a track-by-track guide to her new EP Cut Season

0.7 INTO IT

Gia Woods: For Into It, this song was about those people in your life who you let get away with anything. I don’t know if like most people have been in the amount of unhealthy relationships that I have been, but I became a little too involved with my partner where it became kind of like my whole world, and to the point I was kind of suffocating myself with them, and ignoring every negative red flag possible. No matter no matter how bad the situation was, I kept going back to that person who was hurting me, and this song is a bit masochistic because I feel like I was so aware of this person getting away with everything that they were doing. But, at the same time, I was just allowing it to happen and I was doing it for a very long time.

0.8 ALL I KNOW

Gia Woods: I’m so fucking happy All I Know is finally coming out. For this one, I felt like my EP highlights the messed up patterns that we have in relationships, so I kind of wanted to balance it out. I want to end the EP with a positive, because I think it’s so hard to find a genuine connection with someone. Sometimes I think we overthink it when we really like someone. This song’s about that euphoric feeling and it takes me back to a time where I was going through a lot of self discovery. But this song, for me, was acknowledging we all have flaws, but we also need to love ourselves in spite of needing to outgrow them.

All I Know is highlighting that side of things and knowing no matter what that I have myself. It’s kind of corny to say but all you need is a little bit of love. I’m all about positivity. It’s mainly about being happy with yourself because, at the end of the day, you’re stuck with yourself. So, it’s important to be happy in your own skin and learn how to love yourself. When you’re involved with someone for so long, you really forget to think for yourself and you start thinking like the other person. I don’t know, maybe it’s also being a lesbian thing!

Gia was one of the few artist picked for Calvin Klein’s Pride Campaign. Gia tells GAY TIMES what it meant to be picked for such an iconic brand.

“It was such an honour to be selected as one of the artists to be involved in the campaign. It was a dream come true. Calvin Klein is one of my favourite brands and it was just crazy to think that they thought of me. For me, it’s important to have that visibility for other people so they have someone to look up to, especially in my culture. I always want to represent my Iranian culture as much as I can. In Iran, it’s illegal to be gay to this day which is insane to think about,” she says. “So, representation is so important and, hopefully, it reaches people out there. All I want is for people to know is that there’s nothing wrong with how they’re feeling or how they identify. Everything they’re going through and feeling is completely normal.”

Now Cut Season is out for fans to enjoy, Gia does have a final, supportive message for her fans. “I just want my fans to be mature in moments that they need to be and look at any situation and recognise when it’s worth being involved in something or not. Everyone needs to make those kinds of healthy cuts and we all need to make healthy decisions for ourselves,” she explains.

“Sometimes it means to leave those people we love so much and we care about them, but you need to do the right thing and step away from a situation. Sometimes you have to put yourself first and it’s okay to do that. You shouldn’t feel guilty about it and it’s probably the right thing. It’s okay to completely walk away from it.”