The American pop star announced she is expecting her first child in a viral Instagram post.

Singer-songwriter Ashley Frangipane, aka Halsey, shocked fans with a surprise announcement yesterday (27 Wednesday).

The 26 year-old artist revealed she was pregnant in a photoshoot taken by photographer Sam Dameshek. The Instagram post was captioned “surprise!” and featured emojis of a babies bottle, a rainbow, and a baby angel.

After the news broke, fans quickly reacted sharing celebratory messages with the star.

Dameshek, also congratulated Halsey on her milestone of motherhood. Posting on his own account, the photographed wrote: “You’re gonna be a great mother – thank you for letting me document this moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Halsey’s viral images showed the artist in a topless shot showing her growing baby bump. The artist also tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin in the photo, which has led fans to speculate as to whether he is the father.

Aydin also re-posted Halsey’s big announcement on Instagram Stories, commenting: “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” to which the pop star replied, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”.

Shortly after the exciting news was revealed, Halsey took to Twitter to share a sentimental post, which read: “My rainbow”.

my rainbow 🌈 — h (@halsey) January 27, 2021

A fan quickly followed up on Halsey’s symbolism offering an explanation around the star’s choice of words.

rainbow baby definition: A rainbow baby is a name coined for a healthy baby born after losing a baby due to miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth, or neonatal death. The name “rainbow baby” comes from the idea of a rainbow appearing in the sky after a storm, or after a dark time. — ɐıɯ ◟̽◞̽ (@mia_sorkin) January 27, 2021

In a previous with The Guardian, Halsey opened up about the miscarriage she had previously suffered.

“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she explained. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

Here’s some heart-warming messages shared by fans:

halsey wrote “more” to talk about all the pain she felt due to miscarriages and now she’s finally having a baby pls i’m in tears. she deserves this so much and i’m so happy for her. she’s going to be a wonderful mother 🥺🥺 https://t.co/UH0xR8zQKb — suk⁷ 🌱 | GABY DAY 💘 (@namverse) January 27, 2021

halsey said she’d never perform more unless she’d have someone to sing it to and a year later she’s pregnant 🥺 pic.twitter.com/EGk3eC5Ene — i (@heavensfinding) January 27, 2021