Exclusive: Veronica Green might not accept RuPaul’s invitation for Drag Race UK season 3

It’s been 12 years since RuPaul’s Drag Race sashayed onto our screens and cemented its place in popular culture, and somehow, the franchise is still finding ways to goop and gag its viewers. On this week’s brilliant episode of UK season two, the eight remaining competitors were forced to sashay away from the series due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and were unable to ruturn to the werkroom until seven – we repeat, seven – months later. Sadly, Veronica Green was unable to join her sisters after being diagnosed with COVID, with RuPaul telling the contestants that she has an open invitation for the upcoming third season.

Speaking with GAY TIMES over Zoom, Veronica assures us that she has conquered the coronavirus and is currently “in good shape,” but was distraught over leaving the competition for reasons out of her control. “When I was told, I burst into tears. I was absolutely devastated, and I didn’t know how to process the information,” she explains. “It took me a long time for it to sink in. Eventually, it was just, ‘Oh wow, that’s it. That’s my journey in the competition over.’”

Here, we speak with Veronica about her shock exit from the second season of Drag Race UK, her close bond with Tia Kofi and who she planned to impersonate on the franchise’s staple maxi-challenge, Snatch Game. Oh, and the star admits that she might not accept RuPaul’s invitation for season three. Yep, you read that correctly. It’s a gag.

Veronica, I think I speak for all of your fans when I say I’m so devastated that you were unable to return to Drag Race UK. Before we start, how are you feeling now?

I’m feeling good. I’m feeling great! Certainly health-wise, I’m in good shape. I’m free of the coronavirus now! At the time, it was really devastating to get the news and to go through it. But, I’ve kept my spirits high – I’m quite a positive person. I just wanted to get over it as quick as I possibly could, that was my goal.

It’s not as if you flopped a challenge, lost a lip-sync and it was your time to go. It was for reasons out of your control. When you were told that you couldn’t return, how did that feel?

When I was told, I burst into tears. I was absolutely devastated, and I didn’t know how to process the information. It took me a long time for it to sink in. Eventually, it was just, ‘Oh wow, that’s it. That’s my journey in the competition over.’ My heart just completely left the space of the competition because we had seven months off, and we were just gearing up to go back. To be told two days before production started again that I was not going to be allowed back on set, it really threw me off, much like how I threw Sister off!

When did producers inform you about your open invitation for season three?

So, I didn’t find out about that until, gosh, much much later on. They’d all been told on set and I didn’t find out until really late in the day. They kept the secret from me until they’d almost finished shooting. I had no idea.

Looking back, how did the seven month break inform how you were going to approach the rest of the competition?

In terms of the competition, the seven month break, my head wasn’t in it for over half of that. Going through the pandemic and the lockdowns really affected me, mentally. My mental health wasn’t in a good space over the summer. It was the latter portion of that, maybe the last two or three months, that I really started to focus on, ‘What can I do to elevate my game?’ It doesn’t matter that I wasn’t earning any money, and I was living off universal credit and whatnot, I had to be able to show that I had done something with my time. I started making some clothes and trying out new skills; trying to do what I could to make it look like I had improved, without any funds.

At the start of the episode, you were really fired up. I live for competitive Veronica! Can we expect to see more of this Veronica on season three?

Well, I’m still thinking about whether or not I’m going to accept the invitation! I’ve not decided. RuPaul, I’m still thinking about it! I don’t know, maybe I will come back, maybe I won’t. Who knows? If I do go back, absolutely. That fiery side of me… I’m a Taurus. I was born in the Year of the Ox, so I’m very stubborn, very steadfast. I’m one of three children and we’re a very competitive family. So, it’s only human for that side to come out. I’m not afraid to look stupid, I’m not afraid to look silly and I’m not afraid to say things that are potentially gonna embarrass me later on. I will say things to people’s faces and apologise for anything that is out of line once we’ve calmed down. Tempers flare and I think it’s important to not bottle it up and say it behind people’s backs.

You were so much fun to watch because you said whatever came into your head. You didn’t hold back when something didn’t look right to you.

No! Absolutely not! If there’s something said that I think is a little bit off, I will challenge it. I don’t let things slide like that because sometimes it’s just a misunderstanding. I’d rather go away from a situation knowing exactly where people stand, rather than come away thinking, ‘Did she mean that?’ and come up with a narrative of what I think they meant. It’s good to get things out into the open and figure out how people stand.

Often, you came to Tia’s defence. It was really beautiful to see how you wouldn’t let anyone slag her off. How did you come to form that gorgeous bond with her?

We’d only met each other twice before the show, we had done a little job together. So, we didn’t really know each other, but from that short space of time I knew her outside of the competition, I knew how witty and clever and funny she was as a person. All they could see was the runway looks. All they could see was the thirsty wigs. They couldn’t see what I could see, which was this amazing human being who has so much to give, so much talent, who is a superstar. Tia is going to go on to do amazing things, and they couldn’t see past the visual aesthetic that wasn’t their cup of Tia.

You said many times throughout the series that your fellow contestants underestimated you – why do you think that it is?

It’s a bit of an oxymoron, really, because I’m very fiery when I get worked up. But, I’m also a very pleasant and gentle and quiet person, so often I do sit back and people forget I’m even there. It’s because I’m non-threatening most of the time that people just don’t pay me much mind. But also, I do have a personal struggle with the need for approval from peers. I’m a huge fan of drag and I’m passionate about the art-form, so I know what all these queens can do. I knew most of what they did before I spoke to them in the werkroom, and I’m fans of them as well. I just really wanted, sometimes, to get a little back. I definitely hype people up. I just have a personal struggle which I need to get over. That’s my inner saboteur, as Ru would say! I need to stop caring what other people think of me.