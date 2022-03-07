Exclusive: Mo Heart spills all the T on controversial first season of Drag Race UK vs the World

Fact alert: Mo Heart is one of the most consistent contestants in Drag Race’s ever-expanding herstory. While she may have not advanced as far as fans expected in season 10, due to a lack of budget, she still managed to provide viewers with endless amounts of entertaintment with her confessionals, humour and of course, her catchphrase “brown cow stunning!” The full breadth of her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent wasn’t witnessed until her All Stars 4 follow-up, where she landed three maxi-challenge wins and cemented her status as one of the supreme lip-syncers of the entire franchise (Mo vs Latrice Royale really was the Gay Super Bowl!). Although she’s only secured one win on the international spin-off, Mo has continued to do what she does best: and that is by flexing her “pussy cunt”.

“Hindsight is always 20/20,” Mo tells GAY TIMES ahead of the UK vs the World finale. “I came in killing All Stars 4, so I was like, ‘I’m going to kill it on this one too.’ I was not worried about anyone coming in, and when I didn’t win like I wanted to win, I was like, ‘What the heck is going on?!’ Then I looked at it and said, ‘If I had won like I wanted to, I would’ve been that bitch.’ I was like, ‘Oh Holy Spirit, you love me, thank you! I’m supposed to be right where I am, girl, back here safe. I’m gonna be in the top four, thank you!'”

The first ever international version of Drag Race has been mothertucking ride. From Jimbo’s hammy clown performance to Janey Jacké’s berserk arm choreo in the Vengaboys lip-sync smackdown, to the highly controversial eliminations, UK vs the World will go down in the herstory books. As we await to find out which competitor will be crowned ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World,’ we caught up with Mo to discuss the drama of the season and her most memorable moments, including her werkroom outfits and insightful conversation about the horrors of conversion therapy.

Mo! How are you?

Hi Sam! How are you, my dear? I’m fabulous. I’m not in drag because my bags were lost, so…

You’ve been killing this season with your werkroom looks, so it’s fine by me…

Thank you! I had to make a quick stop over to Miss Zara. You look fabulous on the show, then you should try to maintain it. I wasn’t going to show up in jeans and a t-shirt, you know what I mean?

I saw someone on Twitter say that your werkroom outfits are just as exciting as the runways and better than another queen’s actual runways…

Look I will tell you this, and please type this in, this is true, two of her designers did screw her. One of those designers I was supposed to work with. My cat look became my cat look because we had the same designer, and they decided to give us the phone call the week before we left. That’s not fair to us, we’re going on Drag Race and you’re going to wait until the last minute? So, she got double-y screwed. Give her a little grace! But the facts are that I did turn, and turn… Facts! But, we did want the record to be known because people were like, ‘Girl, what’s the tea?’ If you get screwed over right before you go, what else are you going to do?

The level of unprofessionalism… Well, I’ve never been so excited to see a queen walk into their werkroom in their normal clothes?!

It’s funny because that’s what I wanted. Here you go, you get the phone call to go and you’re like… This is facts, I’ve been telling everyone this, they cut this out of my story in the confessionals. I watched season 13 on Saturday, it came out Friday. RuPaul comes down in that fabulous look and I said in the depths of my heart, ‘Holy Spirit, if I ever… would you please give me the opportunity to go back just one more time?’ And I got a phone call that Wednesday. So I said, ‘Wait a minute Holy Spirit, you’re playing with my heart! What are you doing?’ So I said, ‘Wait a minute, baby, my confessional look needs to be a look and my entrance clothes, every time I walk into the werkroom, you need to be the international superstar that you are coming in, not at who you are when you finish.’ So that was my mindset.

Mo, can I just say that you demolished last week’s episode more than anyone has demolished any challenge this season…

Thank you, thank you. Finally, finally, finally! I thought the Rusical was really going to be my moment, I really did. Talking to the girls going into it, they were like, ‘You got it.’ It had the name change, it had the whole rebranding and the performance songs. I was like, ‘This is perfect.’ Then that cartwheel, girl. Not because I couldn’t do it, but because the velcro got stuck to my garment and I slipped. I was like, ‘No!’ Then Pangina [Heals] went home and I thought, ‘Okay now I might have a chance.’ I said, ‘Bitch, let me just kill the rap, kill the show and eat the girls up.’ I was like, ‘Finally the bitch is doing it now, finally.’ Praise God!

What is it with your wardrobe malfunctions in the Rusicals? First your Aaliyah outfit, which I still think looked amazing, and I don’t think that warranted you being in the bottom…

I also think we should’ve been in the top for that. Our group and our song was a lot better than the other group who looked crunchy, but whatever. This is what you learn when you do the show. You learn certain things like, ‘Hmm, this look may look good in a photo but not on a runway.’ I learnt that the bubble coat is good for a look but when it’s time to perform, you are a six-foot man sweating in a vinyl coat that, when you try to take it off, it’s stuck to you. It’s just different things to learn. I will tell you this: I learned that I should trust my intuition. I heard, clear as day before we did the Rusical, ‘Take the gloves off.’ You do it twice, that’s just how we do it, and I was like, ‘I should not have these damn gloves on,’ but I kept them on because I didn’t want to get read, and then I fucked up.

I have to talk about the lip-sync against Juju. I personally think you won that…

Can you please say that again, please?! Here you go, watching it and understanding… Because it’s funny, we’re really not allowed to talk once we are done with the day, because that would take away from the story. You don’t want to miss out on that, they want to keep all of that. So watching everything play back, I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I did win but maybe she was just good because…’ Wait, I can’t tell you… Never mind. You’ll have to wait until next week for me to answer the question. We’ll just talk next week Sam, okay? I can’t give you too much because then you’ll understand other things, but yeah…

The mystery of it all…

The mystery!