Exclusive: Ellie Diamond spills the T on Drag Race UK and how she wants the show to evolve for season 3

“It’s like walking into the Chocolate Factory,” Ellie Diamond says of her Drag Race UK journey. “You never know what you’re gonna get, but once you’re there, you don’t want to leave.” Over the past ten weeks, the baby doll of Dundee has earned overwhelming acclaim from viewers and the judging panel for her artistry, from her impeccable makeup skills and subversive runway looks (her seagull extravaganza lives in our minds, rent free) to her unexpectedly bawdy alter-ego, Dirty Diamond (who makes a special guest appearance in this interview).

Although she never landed a maxi-challenge win, Ellie defied all odds and clicked her heels all the way to the finale, where she competed against Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce in a musical smackdown to RuPaul’s track, A Little Bit of Love. Ultimately, Ellie’s zero RuPeter badges worked against her, and she sashayed away in fourth place while Lawrence made herstory as the first Scot to win Drag Race.

“There was just so much pride and joy. I love seeing people succeed and do well, especially at something they love and have so much passion for,” Ellie admits as she recalls the moment her Scottish sister won. “It would’ve been great if I won, absolutely fabulous, but I knew I wasn’t going to win. I didn’t go into that day like, ‘I’m gonna win,’ so I was more excited for Bimini, Tayce and Lawrence, just to see who was going to take the crown. When Lawrence was announced as the winner, it was overwhelming because I know how much it means to her. It was fun for me to experience that with her.”

Shortly after the grand finale, GAY TIMES caught up with Ellie to discuss her run on one of the most acclaimed seasons in Drag Race herstory, how she feels about the drama and conflama behind that stand-up running order, and the cut moments she wanted to see in the final edit. The star also dives into season three (slated for release later this year), including the diverse roster of drag entertainers she wants to sashay into the werkroom.

Ellie, you look absolutely stunning.

Oh, thank you! Hi.

Condragulations on making the final of Drag Race UK season two.

I know! It’s mental. It’s such an achievement. It’s a really weird scenario, where it happened to me ages ago and I knew about it, but it’s not until now where it’s real. I’ve lived that for ages!

And you previously said that all you wanted to achieve this season was making it to that grand finale, right?

That was it. I was like, ‘I don’t care what happens for the rest of the reason, I just want to make it to the end.’ It was a lot of fun to do as well. We were thrown into the deep end like, ‘Here’s what you’ve got to do, let’s just get it done.’ We were like, ‘Haha! Okay!’ Some of us were able to do it, some of us struggled along the way, but we were there to help and support each other because it was the end. We were done.

I actually felt quite emotional when you helped Lawrence with her choreography. It was so cute!

[Laughs] That’s what it is. Up in Scotland, me and Lawrence will be doing a gig. She’ll come to Dundee, I’ll go to Glasgow. If she’s not having a good day or I’m not having a good day it’s like, ‘Babes, let’s just push through it, get it done and have a McDonald’s at the end.’

The finale aired seconds ago, how has this past week been for you?

Good. It’s been filled with drag, mostly. A lot of it’s been me chilling. I’ve chilled so much over this past week, as it’s the break that we’ve all been needing. I’ve just been sitting in the flat and figuring out what I’m going to do with this next part, this next journey!

Lawrence said you cried when she was announced as the winner. Looking back, how did you feel in that moment?

There was just so much pride and joy. I love seeing people succeed and do well, especially at something they love and have so much passion for. It would’ve been great if I won, absolutely fabulous, but I knew I wasn’t going to win. I didn’t go into that day like, ‘I’m gonna win,’ so I was more excited for Bimini, Tayce and Lawrence, just to see who was going to take the crown. When Lawrence was announced as the winner, it was overwhelming because I know how much it means to her. It was fun for me to experience that with her.

You’ve been such a joy to watch this series. Your makeup? Stunning. Runways? Breathtaking. You also gave us a lot of vulnerability. How was your Drag Race experience overall?

There’s no phrase or one word that can sum up the experience you’re gonna have on Drag Race. It’s like walking into the Chocolate Factory. You never know what you’re gonna get, but once you’re there, you don’t want to leave. It was magical, wonderful and spectacular. Every single moment, even walking into the werkroom the next day, were special.

As well as all of the above, you gave us some drama! There was a lot of controversy around your running order for the stand-up challenge. When there was backlash towards that, you started to doubt the decisions you made. How do you feel about all that conflama now?

Looking back at it, I wish I didn’t do that and was like, ‘Fuck you all.’ As much as I was still doing that in that moment, I’m such a people person and I don’t like to upset people. If I do, I want to resolve the problem as quick as possible, just because of past experiences I’ve had with people, where me not wanting to resolve it has caused a separation and we’ve not spoken for years and years. Especially with A’Whora and Lawrence, people I didn’t want to separate myself from, I wanted to fix the problem and resolve it. Watching it back, I wish I just stuck to my guns but I’m just one of those people. Looking back at the backlash from the girls – not Tayce and Bim, they were chill – I was like, ‘Shit. I didn’t think this one through all the way.’ I probably would’ve done the exact same thing, but…