Exclusive: Casey Stoney on making sports more accessible and inclusive

Former footballer and professional head coach of San Diego Wave FC. The athlete has captioned for the England women’s national football team over an incredible 200 times. In her latest move, Stoney has partnered with LEGO DUPLO to help parents celebrate their toddlers’ milestones, from kicking a ball to playing with bricks. In a new YouTube video, the former Team GB captain is seen bonding with her daughter, mirroring her behaviour, and encouraging her to get involved in sports. GAY TIMES had a chat with Stoney to discuss sporting accessibility, LGBTQ+ representation and more.

Do you think sports and the sporting industry are becoming more inclusive and tackling homophobia more stringently?

Having been involved in women’s football my whole life I have never really experienced any homophobia as it’s a very inclusive environment and you are very much encouraged to be yourself and respect for the strength you bring to the team. I know that this is not the same for other sporting industries and it’s about education and the language we use to enable people to feel free to be themselves. It’s also about challenging and speaking up when we don’t feel the environment is a safe space and continuing to educate those that might understand the impact they are having on others.

Can you tell GAY TIMES why this sporting campaign appealed to you?

This campaign is all about supporting parents and educating them about the benefits of LEGO DUPLO play – not just for fun but for development too. But, at the same time, it is such a fun campaign!! Celebrate like a Pro encourages and inspires parents to celebrate their little one’s achievements – big and small – to help them grow. I had so much fun creating the content with Willow, my little one, and seeing the final edit with Jamie Vardy and his son Finley too.