Exclusive: Call Me Mother judges tease ’emotional and bonkers’ new drag series

“It’s just three judges with very inflated opinions of themselves nurturing the next generation of talent,” Crystal says with the utmost seriousness of Call Me Mother and – like that – we are hooked. The upcoming OutTV competition series stars Drag Race UK’s angle grinder-wielding alum, as well as US season nine icon Peppermint and Montreal drag royalty Barbada as drag mothers mentoring rising drag entertainers as they compete in a variety of “bonkers” challenges. Each week, one contestant will be chopped from the competition – by their own goddamn mother! – until the winner is crowned the “First Child of Drag”.

Described as The Voice meets Drag Race, the highly-anticipated series is notably distinct from other drag-related competitions due to its outstanding roster of talent; boasting drag queens, drag kings, transgender and non-binary entertainers from across the drag spectrum. “It’s definitely more diverse than some of the other shows we see and I’m excited for people to see that, not only so they have a new example of what drag can be,” Peppermint tells GAY TIMES, “but also other potential drag performers can see themselves more reflected in our wonderful cast.”

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight Canada reporter Dallas Dix, Call Me Mother premieres 25 October on OutTV and will run for eight episodes. Read ahead for our full interview with Barbada, Crystal and Peppermint as they spill all of the T on this – in the words of Barbada – ’emotional and turbulent’ new addition to the drag competition format.

GT: Condragulations on Call Me Mother! I’m so excited to watch this goddamn series. Can you tell me a little bit about how the show came to fruition and why you all wanted to be involved as drag mothers?

Barbada: We were contacted, and I think all the mothers were because of our different personalities and our different styles of drag. We also had different styles of participants so we needed different styles of mothers – and we’re definitely different in many aspects!

Crystal: And I just assumed they got a tax credit hiring me because I’m a Canadian. No, it’s because I’m incredibly talented.

Barbada: Yeah, that’s what it is. We all are though, seriously, we’re great mothers but in different ways.

Crystal: Also Sam, it was exciting for me to get an opportunity to be behind the judging panel rather than in front of it. I would definitely think long and hard before I put myself up for scrutiny again, but it was a no-brainer to be judgemental towards other people. It’s my forté!

GT: How would you begin to describe Call Me Mother? To me, it seems like The Voice meets Drag Race. Also… how does it work?

Crystal: Sam, do you remember The Face?

GT: Yes!

Crystal: It’s like that but with drag queens. It’s just three judges with very inflated opinions of themselves nurturing the next generation of talent.

Barbada: The way I describe it is exactly the way you were saying it Sam, is that it’s a combination of The Voice and Drag Race. But, I think there’s a lot of add-ons to the show regarding diversity and different aspects about drag.

GT: The series is notable for having a diverse array of drag entertainers. If you walked into a real-life drag show, this is what you would see. Was this important from the jump?

Crystal: That was definitely the appeal to me when I started talking to the producers of the show. They said they were going to put diversity as the focus of the show, and to show a bigger range of drag talent than we’ve seen on TV so far. That was really attractive to me because, as you say, this is exactly the kind of roster you would see in a drag show in your hometown. It’s great to see that reflected in the cast.