Exclusive: Alfie Ordinary shines spotlight on legendary British drag artists in new series

Well, this looks super exciting! Drag Prince Alfie Ordinary has announced a new web series, Living Legends, which will launch on 15 November. The series will feature one-on-one interviews with seven pioneers of British drag: Le Gateau Chocolat, Lola Lasagne, David Hoyle, Adam All, Son of a Tutu, Holestar and Dave Lynn. Filmed earlier this year during lockdown – with the support of Arts Council England and Brighton Pride – the interviews focus on those who have innovated drag over decades; changing and developing the art form and queer protest through their work.

Ahead of the web series launch we grabbed a quick chat with Alfie, as well as a sneak peek at a couple of the episodes. We’ll keep it brief so we’re not giving spoilers: Adam All gives us a flavour of their first few gigs and a fascinating insight into the history of drag kings, while Olivier Award-winning artist Le Gateau Chocolat talks us through a many and varied career, and the importance of saying yes – even if that means working shows in London and Edinburgh at the same time. If these two episodes are anything to go by, we’re in for a real treat when the whole series launches! We caught up with Alfie to find more about the series and what viewers can expect when Living Legends arrives later this month…

What’s the concept for Living Legends?

It all started during lockdown: one of the queens I interviewed, they would go for long walks around Brighton and they would take photos of buildings that used to be queer venues or drag bars. And there would be a long post just about the history of the place, the shows there, who used to run it – really interesting to read. That was Lola Lasagne; it was just really interesting to hear some history. I think it’s easy to forget that things existed long before the present day. During lockdown I wanted to do something. I thought I’d quite like to gather these stories together somehow. And then I saw a rumour list of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3 and I was like… these queens are getting younger and younger! The two things came together, I was like, it might be fun to hear some stories from the past of drag, because there’s such a big focus on the future of drag. Life experience informs your drag, the type of performer that you are and the type of stories that you tell, it all comes back to what you’ve been through. I’ve been living in Brighton for about seven years now and I absolutely love and adore and respect the queens. The ones that run the scene are the older queens, they’ve been doing it for years, they’ve learned lots of tricks and amazing stage craft. But they’ve also got so much life experience to draw upon that makes their shows great. I really wanted to tap into that – some of them have been doing drag 30, 40, 45 years, longer than I’ve been alive!