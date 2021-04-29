ElyOtto is the trans TikTok star taking on the music industry

“Are you kidding me? I can’t even listen to SugarCrash! anymore,” Elliot laughs down the phone. 17-year-old Elliot Platt aka ElyOtto is on the way to school and has just enough time to cram in an interview before class. The online hitmaker, best known for his sickly sweet hyperpop sound, admits things have been “pretty average” the last few weeks. Well, as “normal” life can be for a teen raking up hundreds of millions of streams online. “I still go to school. Homework is the number one priority,” he says. “I adjusted quite well and I love the attention, but I do know it can be a little much tricky sometimes.”

Internet fame crashed into Elliot’s life overnight, but it wasn’t on the artist’s agenda. “I was expecting to get like 100 streams at most,” he tells GAY TIMES. The Canadian artist developed a knack for creating experimental semi-fleshed out tunes slathered in autotune and synths and, sure enough, the sickly sweet Sugarcrash was its own mini-project. “I posted a little video on my TikTok to show some of my mutual’s like ‘Hey guys, please maybe stream this’ and the likes and the comments just kept coming in. I was totally freaking out,” Elliot recalls. The song, an intensely addictive 120-second loop of pitched vocals and hyperactive sound effects, became an instant hit on TikTok and its success quickly spilled over onto Spotify and social media. A neurotic single, SugarCrash! instantly recognisable for its overexaggerated, crunching tones and dark lyrics: I’m on a sugar crash / I ain’t got no fuckin’ cash / Maybe I should take a bath / Cut my fuckin’ brain in half.”

Growing up in a musical household, Elliot was immersed in music from a young age. The teen is aware of his luck in landing a record deal through TikTok. “It was exhausting,” he says, pausing to think out his response. After SugarCrash! took off, the Calgary star found himself facing interest from seven music labels. “I had interviews with each and every one of them every day. It felt like non-stop work and I collapsed out of all of that. I was so sad. I wanted it all to be over,” he confesses. So, when Elliot’s lawyer pointed out the best deal, the singer jumped at the opportunity to sign. Seeking out a path in music didn’t seem too strange for the newly signed RCA artist, even if it was off the back of an unexpected megahit. “Both of my parents are musicians so I always had instruments lying around the house. It was always just an open possibility for me.” While Elliot nonchalantly describes everything as “working out”, the singer’s rise to fame is part of a new wave of Soundcloud stars and TikTok influencers making the switch from social media to big bucks labels. Today, you can land a top track on the Billboard top 40 thanks to a meme or a seamless TikTok transition challenge – you won’t have to think about shifting crates of physical records or spreading the word of your new single. Although it’s happened to him, Elliot was taken aback by how quickly the industry wanted to snap him up. “I’ve seen it happening to other creators but I didn’t exactly believe it until it happened to me,” he laughs. “It was pretty shocking and I think TikTok has changed the music industry forever and that’s both a good and a bad thing like, hey, I’m not complaining.”