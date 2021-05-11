10 groundbreaking LGBTQ+ pop culture moments according to Daisy Jones

“In the late 2010s, there was a moment where we were suddenly seeing loads of lesbian and bi stories and it felt like a big shift,” Daisy Jones says, explaining the inspiration behind her debut book. If you’ve ever wondered about why Cate Blanchett is so beloved by the queer community or how TikTok, like Tumblr, has become a thriving space of education and self-expression, then add All The Things She Said to your Goodreads list.

An introspective dive into the fast-moving world of queer culture, Daisy unpacks some of the 21st century’s biggest lesbian and bisexual moments to paint a portrait of what modern-day queerness looks like. If you don’t believe me, the writer explains where the idea of an accessible, light-hearted queer book stemmed from. “I wanted to capture that and celebrate the change, but also interrogate it too. I wanted to figure out why that had happened and what that moment was because it was interesting,” she says. “But, also, I didn’t see any lesbian and bi stories growing up. It’s something that’s becoming more common now, but when I was a teenager, queer culture was this umbrella that meant cis white men and that was it. I wanted to write the book that I wish I could have read growing up.”

Drawing on experiences from the lesbian and bisexual community, the book questions some of the most prominent LGBTQ+ moments that fell into the mainstream. Take Carol, for example, the journalist noticed how the period drama amassed a cult-like queer following online. “Fandom culture is massive among our people and that transcends sexuality,” Daisy explains. “We might be in 2021, but queer isolation is still very real so it’s a way of getting people together. It sounds simple, but queer people are drawn to one another and social media is the perfect petri dish for that community to flourish.”

Ahead of the release of All The Things She Said, Daisy broke down her top 10 pop culture moments and told us why this exclusive line up outranks anything else you’ll ever read on the internet. So, for those of us who stan Cate Blanchett as much as the next, check out the list below.