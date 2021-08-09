Here’s how DaBaby’s career has suffered since his anti-gay and HIV remarks

What did he say?

During his set at Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on 25 July, DaBaby made derogatory comments about his gay fans “sucking d**k” in the parking lot and claimed HIV positive people will “die in two to three weeks”.

The 29-year-old told the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.”

Although it had no relevance to his set whatsoever, DaBaby felt the need to continue further: “Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

DaBaby then brought out Torey Lanez – who was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year – onto the stage in a jumbo suit.

Everybody involved going to hell pic.twitter.com/o1zCeKYOde — ♋︎ (@LUXURY0RN0THING) July 26, 2021

Has he apologised?

Hmm. Define ‘apology’.

After his remarks received widespread backlash online, DaBaby doubled down on his ignorant views in a series of bizarre Instagram Stories.

“What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show. It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their goddamn crib on their phone. It just don’t work like that,” he explained.

“Because, regardless of what y’all motherf**kers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherf**king words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f**k up.

“I’m talking about my boy that was at the front of stage left where I jumped, ask him. He got clips all on his shit, the whole night was recording.

“We were turning up the whole night. My boy had the crop top on front row. He out there in that jungle, in that water. He out there cutting up. He knows the words to the song. I’m rapping them b***hes with ’em.”

DaBaby proceeded to tell those who weren’t present at the show to “shut the f**k up” before adding: “Come f**k with the live show, killer, gay or straight.”

He also claimed he wasn’t “going on a rant” and called his speech a “call to action” because he’s the “best live performer”.

“You interact with your fans, you get what I’m saying? All the lights went up, gay or straight. You want to know why? Because even my gay fans don’t got f**king AIDS. They don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of theyself, they ain’t going for that. They ain’t no junkies,” he added.

“I said if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that motherf**king light up. My gay fans ain’t going for that. They got class. They ain’t sucking no d**k in no parking lot.”

After saying his “gay fans have standards,” he concluded his video by criticising those who reacted negatively to his homophobic comments. Again, he kindly asked them to “shut the f**k up” and to not “disturb my motherf**king gay fans and make them feel uncomfortable in they skin”.

“Gay or straight, or goddamn both, or whatever. Don’t none of that shit matter to me,” he continued. “What matter to me, when I’m on that stage, is putting on the show for anybody and everybody that’s out there and that’s what the f**k I did.”

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, DaBaby then released a music video for his track Giving What It’s Supposed To Give, in which he can be seen holding a sign that says “AIDS” while rapping problematic lyrics such as: “B****, we like AIDS, I’m on your ass, we on your ass, b****, we won’t go ‘way.”

He ended the video with a title card that reads, “Don’t fight hate with hate. My apologies for being me in the same way you want the freedom to be you” – basically equating the right for LGBTQ+ people to exist without being publicly discriminated against with his “right” to spew homophobia.

Following his Instagram rant and release of the music video, DaBaby’s career took a bit of a hit (which we’ll address later) and he released an actual apology because, you know, money. Whether it was written by him or his management is open to interpretation.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes,” he told his Instagram followers on 2 August.

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me – knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance – has been challenging.”

DaBaby said he appreciates the “many people” who reached out to him privately to “offer wisdom, education and resources” about the issues surrounding HIV/AIDS.

“That’s what I needed and it was received. I want to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he added. “Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

On 8 August, he removed the apology from his feed. You can’t make this up!