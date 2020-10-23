ChelseaBoy shares hilarious Snatch Game moment that was cut from Drag Race Holland

This week’s episode of Drag Race Holland? We were not ready. For their sixth maxi-challenge of the series, the five remaining competitors – Envy Peru, ChelseaBoy, Janey Jacké, Ma’Ma Queen and Miss Abby OMG – provided drag makeovers to their loved ones, leaving fans and the judging panel in tears. (If you didn’t sob, do you even have a soul?) Although she conquered the runway each week with her gender-bending aesthetic and her bonkers impersonation of Tiger King star Joe Exotic, the Amsterdam-based performer lost her place in the competition – making it the second consecutive “shock” elimination of the series following Sederginne’s departure last week.

“I’m not a bad loser!” laughs ChelseaBoy. “I’m not someone who gets upset for not winning at all. Of course, it’s a competition, but at the same time we want everybody to do well and to show the best sides of themselves. The judges are looking at it with their own vision and their own glasses. That’s the decision they made, and I can respect that.” Here, we speak with ChelseaBoy about her triumphant time on Drag Race Holland and why it was important for her to show fans that drag isn’t just a female illusion.

ChelseaBoy, I did not expect to be speaking with you so soon.

…I know.

As a big fan of Mars Attacks, I loved your look. My jaw? Dropped.

Oh, wow. Thank you. I really loved wearing that look. I wanted to show something campy on this episode, and I was really happy with my concept. But yeah, you know, different judges look at it. And you know, it’s art and art is subjective. So, either you get it or you don’t.



Well, I absolutely loved it. What was it like being reunited with your best friend on Drag Race?

Yeah, really insane. As you may know, we were on a lockdown before the show aired. So really, I hadn’t seen anybody other than the other queens and the people from production so nobody to touch base with in my personal friend group. It was really nice to have him come on the show and and do this with him.



It’s not normal for anyone to be thrust into the spotlight on the biggest drag show in the world during a global pandemic, so how have you been navigating this journey?

It’s been a little bit overwhelming. But at the same time, I have a great team of people around me that that help me and support me with a lot of things, and that takes a lot of work off of my hands. It’s been a rollercoaster really, where every day, I have my agenda. But then every day, I just tried to look at, ‘Okay, what’s going on today?’ and try to get as focused and as calm as I can, taking time to myself in between all the madness!

How have you found the reception from fans so far?

Oh, wow. It’s insane. I never expected this amount of people personally reaching out to me and making the effort, the amount to send me a message and tweet about me. Yeah, it’s been so great to see that a lot of people can see themselves in me or they can relate in some kind of way. Or, they just see the show overall as a space where they can just relax and have a drink with friends or many different forms. It’s so nice to have that role.



You served androgyny all season with your runways. Was it important for you to show Drag Race fans that drag isn’t just a female illusion?

I think that was my biggest struggle going into the competition. How do I balance me coming from the club kid scene and doing crazy alien looks? How do I balance that expectation that the judges and the producers have of me within the format? For me, balancing out those two things was the most challenging. I wanted, on one side, a little bit of what they want, show that I can be versatile. I can do that hyper-feminine look, but at the same time, be true to what I love to do and where my drag comes from, also represent the community that I’m from.



Your “half man/half queen” look on last week’s episode stunned fans, but it wasn’t met with the same reaction from the judges. Did that surprise you?

Yeah, but I must tell you that I’m not a bad loser! I’m not someone who gets upset for not winning at all, because I love it. Of course, it’s a competition, but at the same time we want everybody to do well and to show the best sides of themselves. But that week, I thought it was going to be my moment. Unfortunately, it wasn’t. Like I said, the judges are looking at it with their own vision and their own glasses, basically. That’s the decision they made, and I can respect that. But yeah, of course, I was a little bit upset because I did really well last week.