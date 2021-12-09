As I sit here, wondering whether or not And Just Like That… was the best reboot of a much loved cult favourite my eyes have ever seen, I couldn’t help but wonder: Was this the peak moment of my life so far?

This is genuinely the most Carrie Bradshaw moment of my career so far. After watching the premiere episode of SKY and HBOs Just Like That, the newest chapter from Sex And The City, at London’s Bvlgari hotel in the middle of Knightsbridge, I rang my editor and proclaimed ‘I MUST WRITE ABOUT THIS’ before flagging down a Zipcar and driving to Soho to sit here now and write about it’s majesty in full glory.

Warning: Spoilers for the first episode of And Just Like That ahead!

Set in the current world, post pandemic, the gang don’t shy away from tackling the elephant in the room in the first ten minutes. Samantha’s absence is sorely missed, as it transpires that she has moved to London after being fired by Carrie. Yikes. Carrie and Miranda explain to each other, but almost through the camera to us in the real world, how they’ve been texting and calling Samantha for months, only to be ghosted by her. No contact. It felt sad to witness the girls talking about the lack of Samantha in their lives. Who knows, potentially hinting that this is close to the stars’ real hearts rather than just their characters following the real-life fallout between Kim Cattrall and the cast back in 2018.

What was the real shock of the first episode is the speed, wit and pace that the show has managed to continue from its first six series’ as Sex And The City. Carrie’s dry one liners, Miranda’s easy breezy intellectual charm and Charlotte’s anal attention to detail all still punching through in the first ten minutes as if they’d never left our screens.

The show also stars non-binary actor Sara Ramirez, which is a breath of fresh air as they’re seemingly a main player in the series. Sara Ramierz plays Che Diaz, Carrie’s on air podcast host. Ramirez is known for their role on Greys Anatomy, and came out as non-binary last year on Instagram.

The first episode explains that the podcast Carrie works on has a ‘cis woman, a cis man and a non-binary genderqueer perspective’ as the three hosts discuss modern topics of sex, romance, love and work. It’s embarrassingly on the nose, as if you have ever spent at least 3 minutes with someone who works in the media industry you’ll know that the words ‘patriarchy’, ‘podcast’ and ‘privilege’ will come up at least 32 times.