5 theories on Drag Race All Stars 6’s “game within a game” twist

Another jury vote?

We apologise for bringing up one of the most agonising moments in Drag Race herstory, but what if they… bring it back? Would they even dare? In All Stars 3, RuPaul shocked the fandom when he recruited the eliminated contestants – Thorgy Thor, Milk, Chi Chi DeVayne, Aja, BenDeLaCreme and Morgan McMichaels – to vote on who should be the top two All Stars of the season. Bebe Zahara Benet and Shangela, who boasted two of the best track records, were chopped while Kennedy Davenport and Trixie Mattel, whose track records were… unspectacular, advanced to the final lip-sync with the latter succeeding Chad Michaels and Alaska Thunderfuck in the Hall of Fame. Yes, the format was met with scathing reviews but what if the producers have come up with a different variation? After all, RuPaul has never stated that the contestants will make a comeback as actual competitors. All he’s done is embrace his inner Jigsaw and asked them if they want to play a game (see receipts below). Thoughts?

“Serena Cha Cha! Don’t leave. You are not gonna believe this honey. It ain’t over yet… mama. This season, there’s a game within a game. You wanna play?”

“Jiggly! What is a riddle, that is not a riddle, but is a game within a game? Do you want to play?”

“Dr Reverend Silky Nutmeg Ganache! Do not leave. It’s not over. This season, there’s a game within a game. Are you ready for your riddle fantasy, my dear?”

“Yara Sofia! Do not echa pa’lante just yet. It’s not over. This season, there’s a game within a game. You wanna play?”

“Oh Scarlet! There’s a Scarlet Letter waiting or you. Girl, you won’t believe this. This season, there’s a game within a game. You wanna play?”

“A’Keria, I have something to tell you. Don’t leave. It’s not over. This season, there’s a game within a game. Wanna play?”