Ryan Murphy shares mysterious American Horror Story season 10 teaser

What do you think it means?

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy regularly drops hints on social media and in interviews throughout the year to hype us up about what’s to come, and his latest Instagram post offers a mysterious season 10 clue.

“American Horror Story. Clue.” was the simple caption he gave alongside an image of a beach by the sea with many rows of fences, some of them having fallen down and broken.

Fans have shared their guesses at what the theme could be in the comments, with many guessing “mermaids”, some proposing an “island” theme, and others suggesting the broken fences could hint at a natural disaster like a tsunami.

Another excited fan jokingly suggested: “JAWS MEETS BAYWATCH MEETS CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON MEETS RISING FROM THE SEA KRAKEN CUTHLU KAIJU MONSTER.”

It was recently announced that season 10 will now be pushed back until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which doesn’t come as a surprise, as Ryan previously said the theme needed to be filmed during warmer months.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” he told The Wrap when asked what the future holds for the show. “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Ryan has also teased the return of Murder House villain Rubber Man in a future season.

While we patiently wait to find out what’s in store for us, here’s everything we know about season 10 of the show so far.