Meet Claud: the indie-pop pioneer signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ label

In 2019, as a solo project, Claud released Sideline Star EP which was well adorned online. After receiving bouts of success and emerging as a rising artist, I ask Claud if they feel the same affinity with a collection of tracks that once meant so much to them. “Now I look back on it, I’m like, ‘Wow, I don’t feel like that at all. I don’t relate to this person anymore’,” they explain. “My life has changed so much, and we grow a lot, as human beings do, and at the time, it was my second EP, but it was my first EP as Claud, and I was out on my own in the world. It was scary, so I’m proud of myself for that. It definitely feels like a totally different version of myself.” While they no longer feel like they can fully resonate with the old version of themselves, they do occasionally flip back to parts of their past projects. “Sometimes I’ll go back and watch the music videos but very occasionally. It can be hard for me to watch myself or listen to myself. Sometimes it’s even hard for me to read interviews, but I have to read them in case I said something so stupid,” they laugh.

Outside of avoiding interviews and following in the footsteps of their mentor and label boss Phoebe Bridgers, Claud sparked their own rounds of virality with their hit song I Wish You Were Gay. At the mention of the track, Claud smiles and begins to explain the meaning behind it. “I had a crush on somebody who’s straight and that tends to happen to me. I have a lot of unrequited love songs that are about the same thing, but this was the first song where I said it. I sort of wrote it as a joke. I never really intended to release it and then I performed it for the first time,” they reveal. While the infectious single spread like wildfire online, Claud first tried and tested it in New York during a show. “I was opening for Girl In Red and I was like this audience seems pretty gay… let’s try it out and see if they like it. People really liked it and were taking videos of it so I thought I’ll just release it for a few people and then the video went crazy online.” While I Wish You Were Gay was clearly queer, Claud tells me they hope their music helps build a community of listeners. “It’s hard to tell. I think releasing Wish You Were Gay definitely, attracted a lot of LGBTQ+ people,” they say. However, they were aware that it only one of their tracks that was explicitly gay. “It’s like a bonus way that people can feel more connected to me and resonate with my music more so I find it is beautiful.”

As they mention Girl In Red, I wonder if they’ve considered the wave of Gen Z artists rising in profile. “I don’t even think about it that way, that’s interesting,” they reflect. “I think it’s awesome. The Internet has given so many people an outlet and a voice and a place to express themselves creatively, and that’s beautiful,” Claud tells GAY TIMES. “From an artist’s perspective, I’m very attentive to what everybody is doing, and I don’t really see similarities, but I do understand, a lot of us are around the same age. We’re all holding guitars, we brought the guitar back, so I see how that could be interesting. I wonder, sometimes, how we would be perceived without the internet?”