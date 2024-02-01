G Flip is the non-binary role model they never had

There’s light in the dark, too, especially when G opens up about the emotional intricacies of their relationship. Case-in-point is fan favourite ‘Be Your Man’, where the musician sings about the healing power of queer love and the sexual and emotional fulfilment it can offer. For the sake of queer joy, I ask G to give me a play-by-play of how the relationship which inspired this song – their marriage to realtor and Selling Sunset fave Stause – came to be, and they don’t disappoint. For those looking for love, take note: you don’t have to be an LA socialite; sliding into someone’s DMs still works.

The pair initially met, in 2021, backstage at a show G was playing in LA. Fast forward to five months down the line, Stause and G reconnected on Instagram. “It was summer and I posted a bit of a thirst trap on my IG story where I had my rig [Aussie slang for body] out. Chrishell slid into my DMs with a flame emoji and it was on,” they recap. “I asked her to hang out and she invited me to a party at her place in LA so I could ‘meet some people’ because I was still new in the city.” Quickly, what started as an online flirtation spilt into IRL fireworks. “I rocked up alone and Chrishell had been stood up by some guy that night, and thank God she was,” they recall. “We ended up flirting and had a cheeky make out in the pantry up against the dog treats and protein bars – now, she’s my wife!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G FLIP (@gflip)

The couple’s hard launch had the queer community shook. Following Stause’s heart-warming announcement of their relationship on the reunion episode of the fifth season of Selling Sunset, the pair amped things up in the steamy music video for G Flip’s ‘GET ME OUTTA HERE’. Now, almost a year later, the duo have become queer royalty – not least due to their ability to keep LGBTQIA+ fans fed. Following their one-year anniversary, Stause posted a video montage of memorable moments which ended with a shot of the couple kissing at the altar – breaking the news that she and G had eloped and wedded Vegas-style in May of 2023. The pair have been inseparable since October 2021 and become queer fan-favourites. “She’s my best friend, my person,” G reflects. “I adore that woman with all my heart and I just want her with me all the time. I’m so excited for our future together.”

I adore that woman with all my heart and I just want her with me all the time. I’m so excited for our future together

With everything on track for G, the musician is looking to spread queer joy and inspire others. “I want to provide a support system for up-and-coming artists because you can get really lost in this industry,” they explain. Having spent time teaching, mentoring and volunteering with queer youth, the musician is keen to pave the way for further queer musicians. From performing at local pubs in Melbourne as a 20-something to selling out London’s KOKO three nights in a row, a lot has changed. As for advice to aspiring LGBTQIA+ artists, they say: “Keep practising! No dream is too far out of reach. Everything in this world is possible.”

With an upcoming US tour and newly announced headliner shows in the UK this coming September – following their triple dates at KOKO – for next autumn, the musician is pushing their music and brand to a new level. For now, all eyes are on G. While they’ve hinted at another album, their 2024 ambitions lie beyond music and strive to lead by example to their younger self: “I want to be the non-binary role model I never had.”

G Flip’s new album Drummer is out now and available on all streaming platforms.