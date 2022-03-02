Bilal Baig is the South Asian star making queer Canadian TV history

“I’m not married, I don’t have kids, and, of course, I bring the trans and Brown mom stuff together, and that is essentially what makes Sort Of,” Bilal Baig quips over a Zoom call. For those who have watched Sort Of, Baig’s deadpan humour is a shining element in the original Canadian series. A nuanced comedy-drama, Sort Of digs deep into questions of identity, death, and callings of the heart, with lead character Sabi Mehboob at the centre of it all. Baig, the creator and lead star of the series, steps into the shoes of a twenty-something Pakistani nanny who characteristically embarks on an enthralling adventure of self-discovery. Most notably, Baig and co-creator Fab Filippo steer away from dressing up their characters as flat on-screen stereotypes but, instead, offer earnest visions of humanity and empathy.

Leaning on their own experiences and creative experimentation, Baig and Filippo ended up “swapping life stories back and forth” before cultivating the backbone of this thoughtfully complex series. Sort Of soars as a proven example that intersectional representation and solid storytelling deserves a home on our screens. Sort Of candidly whips through heavy topics with a zany brand of comedy that succinctly ties to the understandings of queer and Brown communities. “It’s really fulfilling for me to know that it’s reaching people because we work so hard on something and then you sometimes just don’t actually know how specifically it’s resonating for certain people,” Baig reflects on GAY TIMES’ endorsement of the show. “I love when I’m talking to Brown people about this show and queer and trans people. There’s just a way that we just sink into conversations a little bit more deeply, so I really appreciate this conversation.”

Following its breakout success, Sort Of has been renewed for a second season. We caught up with Baig to hear more on the inner workings of the hit CBC and HBO Max original show, their thoughts on the universality of transitioning, and why sincere LGBTQ+ visibility is much needed in the media.

Sort Of relies on an autobiographical element as your own experiences are interwoven with Sabi, the main character. How did you navigate your personal boundaries when creating and writing the show?

I think that’s a great question. The show came at the right time in my life as an artist. Prior to Sort Of, I had worked on a play that I wrote that had its world premiere production in Toronto in 2018. I spent five years working on that play and it was integral in helping me understand how much I want to reveal myself to the world. It’s a fine line, but I fell in love with this idea that happens to intersectional artists, but we get branded as autobiographical and that we have no creativity of our own. We must be pulling from our rich and traumatised lives and that’s what makes our art. At first, I was so upset at why we’re seen this way and that this isn’t the same thing we place on other artists, but then I was just like, why don’t I lean in and actually make money off this shit!

I do bring in some personal truths and points of view I have into the show, but there is a lot of fiction too. I think that’s really important because it ends up coming down to mental health and making sure that you’re doing something that feeds you artistically but doesn’t exploit you in any way. If I didn’t have that experience working on the previous play that I wrote, I don’t think I’d be able to come to Sort Of and be clear about which parts of myself belong to Sabi and where it’s totally separate.