How to see GAY TIMES’ LGBT incomplete without the T billboards

As GAY TIMES’ charity, Amplifund, takes over 700+ billboards across the UK in the biggest campaign in our history, we want to see how many of our audience can spot the billboards and share the message that LGBT is incomplete without the T.

We want everyone to spread this message loud and clear, so if you see a billboard, be sure to tag @GAYTIMES, add #WithTheT and you will have your images shared with our global audiences.

Find a billboard at the following locations: