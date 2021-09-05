The Trevor Project honours Lil Nas X with the Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year award

Lil Nas X has been honoured by The Trevor Project with the organisation’s inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate Of The Year award.
On Wednesday (1 September), the organization took to social media and announced the Grammy winner as the recipient of the award.
In the statement, LNX was praised for his open dialogue regarding his past struggles with mental health, anxiety and suicidal ideation.
“The Trevor Project is thrilled to honour Lil Nas X with the Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award,” Amit Paley, CEO and executive director at The Trevor Project said.
“His vulnerability in his journey to self-acceptance and expression has created space for candid conversations around mental health and sexual identity, signalling to LGBTQ youth that they are not alone.”
Shortly after the news was announced LNX thanked the organisation for their work in suicide prevention and opened up about using his voice for LGBTQ+ acceptance.
“I often get messages from fans telling me about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it made me realize that this was something bigger than myself,” he said.
“If using my voice and expressing myself in my music can help even one kid out there who feels alone, then it was worth it.”
Since coming out in 2019, LNX has been open about his struggles with depression, suicidal thoughts and being a black gay man in the music industry.
Before dropping his critically acclaimed single MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), the 21-year-old rapper released a letter to his 14-year old self.
“I know we promised never to come out publicly, I know we promised never to be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” he wrote.
“You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. The truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.”
The pop superstar also elaborated on the highs and lows of his coming out journey in his second single Sun Goes Down.
Alongside this incredible honour, LNX is continuing his influential journey in music with his forthcoming debut album Montero.
Earlier this week, he revealed the magical album cover and numerous features that are set to be included in the project.
Fans won’t have to wait too long as Montero is set to be released on 17 September.
